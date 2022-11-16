Politics
UK risks being too soft on trade talks with India, says ex-minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned that the UK is repeating the mistakes of the UK-Australia trade deal by being too soft on its negotiations with India, according to a letter seen by the Financial Times.
Then-Agriculture Secretary George Eustice wrote to Johnson on June 27 complaining that an internal Whitehall deal designed to avoid a repeat of unilateral concessions made to Australia on food exports had been watered down.
We cannot risk another outcome such as Australia where the value of the UK’s agri-food market access offer was almost double what we got in return, Eustice wrote after the conclusion of the fourth round of UK-India trade talks.
His doubts emerged as the UK tried to secure a multi-billion pound trade deal with India that Rishi Sunak hailed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday as a fantastic opportunity for Britain.
Hopes of a deal in time for the Hindu festival of Diwali last month took a hit after Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed reservations that the deal could lead to an increase in immigration provoking an angry reaction from New Delhi.
In his letter, Eustice warned that the Cabinet Office had watered down previously agreed Whitehall safeguards that would have allowed ministers from other departments to push back if the Department of Commerce made concessions they considered too deep.
On Monday, Eustice, who led the agriculture department, Defra, between 2020 and 2022, scrapped the UK-Australia deal announced by Johnson in December 2021 by telling MPs the deal had given far too much for far too little in return.
Eustice said in his letter to Johnson that the UK-India deal could be a huge opportunity for UK food exports, including whisky, salmon and cheese, but he had concerns after India initially proposed to liberalize tariffs on only half the number of agricultural products. The British negotiators had put forward.
I realize India is a tough negotiator, but I firmly believe the UK should be too, he wrote.
Whitehall insiders have confirmed that the dispute over the management of
the Indo-British negotiations had not been resolved by the time Eustice
left office this summer.
Negotiations between the two sides are continuing, but since the departure of Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, from Downing Street, expectations of a quick resolution have slipped, with officials from both sides suggesting the new goal of a deal would be next March.
At the G20 summit, Sunak said he looked forward to discussing a trade pact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, when the two leaders meet for their first official bilateral meeting.
But Sunak added that he would not rush into a deal with India. I wouldn’t sacrifice quality for speed. And that goes for all trade agreements. It is important that we get them right rather than rushing them and so that is the approach I will take for trade deals.
Ahead of the meeting, Sunak and Modi confirmed a reciprocal visa scheme which will provide 3,000 places for Indian graduates aged 1830 a year to come to the UK for up to two years.
If successful, the trade deal would be the biggest Britain has struck since leaving the EU. India is on track to become one of the fastest growing major economies in the world this year, and the country recently overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy.
For India, the proposed FTA would be the latest in a series of trade pacts struck by the Modis government, but negotiators have struggled to agree on the final details.
Sensitive areas include pressure from New Delhi to secure better visa access to Britain for Indian IT professionals, and the UK’s desire for India to open up its protected services industry to legal firms and British financials.
Access to India’s spirits and car markets were among other issues discussed in the talks, along with data protection for UK-based companies that don’t want to fall foul of more regulation. in India’s strictest Internet.
Downing Street said it would not comment on leaks or live negotiation details. We will only sign a deal that is fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy, a spokesperson added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f2ba2ff9-e46f-4eca-99b8-eb88f78239f0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK risks being too soft on trade talks with India, says ex-minister
- Donald Trump announces his candidacy to run for President of the United States in 2024 DW 11/16/2022
- There is a huge difference between India before 2014 and after 2014: Prime Minister Modi tells Indian Diaspora in Indonesia
- Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top Cricketers and Their Romantic Bollywood Connection, in PICS | New
- Dubai-based businessman talks about selling Toshakhana gifts by Farah Gogi on behalf of Imran Khan
- Three deaths in Mahesh Babu’s family in one year. Condolences pour in for the actor | Entertainment News
- UVA mourns the death of three football players
- Ted Cruz says he’s “angry” and blaming Mitch McConnell
- A multi-level Julich Brain Atlas may help study psychiatric and aging disorders
- Egypt to autopsy body of Jordanian actor Talfah after mysterious death
- Long-term risks of COVID for children and adults are similar: study
- US judge rules COVID-era border deportation order illegal