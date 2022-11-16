UK risks being too soft on trade talks with India, says ex-minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned that the UK is repeating the mistakes of the UK-Australia trade deal by being too soft on its negotiations with India, according to a letter seen by the Financial Times.

Then-Agriculture Secretary George Eustice wrote to Johnson on June 27 complaining that an internal Whitehall deal designed to avoid a repeat of unilateral concessions made to Australia on food exports had been watered down.

We cannot risk another outcome such as Australia where the value of the UK’s agri-food market access offer was almost double what we got in return, Eustice wrote after the conclusion of the fourth round of UK-India trade talks.

His doubts emerged as the UK tried to secure a multi-billion pound trade deal with India that Rishi Sunak hailed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday as a fantastic opportunity for Britain.

Hopes of a deal in time for the Hindu festival of Diwali last month took a hit after Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed reservations that the deal could lead to an increase in immigration provoking an angry reaction from New Delhi.

In his letter, Eustice warned that the Cabinet Office had watered down previously agreed Whitehall safeguards that would have allowed ministers from other departments to push back if the Department of Commerce made concessions they considered too deep.

On Monday, Eustice, who led the agriculture department, Defra, between 2020 and 2022, scrapped the UK-Australia deal announced by Johnson in December 2021 by telling MPs the deal had given far too much for far too little in return.

Eustice said in his letter to Johnson that the UK-India deal could be a huge opportunity for UK food exports, including whisky, salmon and cheese, but he had concerns after India initially proposed to liberalize tariffs on only half the number of agricultural products. The British negotiators had put forward.

I realize India is a tough negotiator, but I firmly believe the UK should be too, he wrote.

Whitehall insiders have confirmed that the dispute over the management of

the Indo-British negotiations had not been resolved by the time Eustice

left office this summer.

Negotiations between the two sides are continuing, but since the departure of Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, from Downing Street, expectations of a quick resolution have slipped, with officials from both sides suggesting the new goal of a deal would be next March.

At the G20 summit, Sunak said he looked forward to discussing a trade pact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, when the two leaders meet for their first official bilateral meeting.

But Sunak added that he would not rush into a deal with India. I wouldn’t sacrifice quality for speed. And that goes for all trade agreements. It is important that we get them right rather than rushing them and so that is the approach I will take for trade deals.

Ahead of the meeting, Sunak and Modi confirmed a reciprocal visa scheme which will provide 3,000 places for Indian graduates aged 1830 a year to come to the UK for up to two years.

If successful, the trade deal would be the biggest Britain has struck since leaving the EU. India is on track to become one of the fastest growing major economies in the world this year, and the country recently overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy.

For India, the proposed FTA would be the latest in a series of trade pacts struck by the Modis government, but negotiators have struggled to agree on the final details.

Sensitive areas include pressure from New Delhi to secure better visa access to Britain for Indian IT professionals, and the UK’s desire for India to open up its protected services industry to legal firms and British financials.

Access to India’s spirits and car markets were among other issues discussed in the talks, along with data protection for UK-based companies that don’t want to fall foul of more regulation. in India’s strictest Internet.

Downing Street said it would not comment on leaks or live negotiation details. We will only sign a deal that is fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy, a spokesperson added.