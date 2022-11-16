Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses and legal probes





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Former President Donald Trump launched his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday just a week after a disappointing midterm performance for Republicans, forcing the party to decide again whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurgency and pushed American democracy to the brink.

In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight, Trump told an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar- a-Lago, where he stood flanked by American flags and banners bearing his slogan Make America Great Again.

Americas’ comeback begins now, he said, officially starting the 2024 Republican primary.

Another campaign is a remarkable turning point for any former president, let alone one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6. , 2021.

Trump also enters the race at a time of deep political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign on the back of resounding GOP midterm victories, fueled by candidates he had elevated in this year’s primaries. Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to retain the Senate and clearing the way for the GOP to a simple majority in the House.

Trump has been blamed for the losses by many in his party, including a growing number who say the results make it clear it’s time for the GOP to get past him and look to the future, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis emerging from last week’s election as an early frontrunner.

As well as trying to blunt the rise of his potential rivals, Trump’s decision to launch his candidacy before the 2022 election has been fully decided also comes as he faces a series of criminal investigations. increasing numbers, many of which could lead to indictments. They include the investigation of hundreds of documents with classified marks that were seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal investigations into its efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As Trump has spent the past few months teasing his comeback, aides have sketched the outlines of a campaign modeled on his 2016 operation, when Trump and a small group of aides defied the odds and defeated far better-funded and more experienced. rivals by tapping into deep political loopholes and using shocking statements to garner relentless media attention.

Trump walked back that dark rhetoric in his Tuesday speech, painting the country under President Joe Biden in apocalyptic terms, describing the bloody streets of sewer cities and a border invasion and winning cheers as he vowed to execute people convicted of selling drugs.

We are a nation in decline, he said. We are here tonight to declare that it need not be so.

Trump has notably avoided talking about the 2020 election, avoiding the extreme conspiracy theories that often dominate his rallies. Yet the speech included many exaggerations and deviations as he cast himself as a victim of capricious prosecutors and Washington rot, rot and corruption.

As Trump spoke to a crowd of several hundred, he notably missed many longtime supporters, including former campaign managers, aides and his daughter Ivanka, who issued a statement saying she would not did not plan to get involved in his campaign.

Although I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena, she said in a statement.

Even after the GOP’s midterm losses, Trump remains his party’s most potent force thanks to the loyalty of his base. For years, he has consistently outplayed his fellow Republicans by wide margins in hypothetical one-on-one matchups. And even out of power, he consistently draws thousands to his rallies and remains his party’s most prolific fundraiser, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Trump is also a deeply polarizing figure. Fifty-four percent of voters in last week’s midterm elections viewed him very or somewhat unfavorably, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide. And an AP-NORC poll from October found even Republicans had reservations about him remaining the party’s standard bearer, with 43% saying they don’t want him to run for president in 2024. .

Trump’s candidacy poses deep questions about the democratic future of the Americas. The last days of his presidency were consumed by a desperate effort to stay in power, undermining the centuries-old tradition of peaceful transfer. And in the two years since his defeat, Trump’s persistent and baseless lies about widespread voter fraud have eroded faith in the political process of nations. In late January 2021, about two-thirds of Republicans said they didn’t believe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, according to an AP-NORC poll.

VoteCast showed that about as many Republican voters in the midterm elections continued to believe this.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general said there was no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. Former presidents’ allegations of fraud have also been flatly dismissed by many courts, including by Trump-appointed judges.

While some Republicans with presidential ambitions have long ruled out running against Trump, others, including Vice President Mike Pence, have taken increasingly public steps toward their own campaigns, raising the prospect of a primary. crowded from the GOP.

That could ultimately work to Trump’s advantage, as it did in 2016, when he prevailed over more than a dozen other candidates who split the anti-Trump vote.

Trump’s decision also sets the stage for a potential rematch with Biden, who has said he intends to run for re-election despite concerns from some in his party about his age and low approval rating. . The pair were already the oldest presidential candidates of all time when they ran in 2020. Trump, who is 76, would be 82 when a second term ends in 2029. Biden, who is on about to be 80, would be 86.

If he ultimately succeeds, Trump would be only the second US president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland’s victories in 1884 and 1892.

But Trump enters the race facing enormous challenges beyond growing concerns from his parties. The former president is the subject of numerous investigations, including the months-long investigation into the hundreds of documents with classified marks found at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also faces scrutiny from the Justice Department over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating what she purports to be a coordinated multi-state plan by the Trump campaign to influence the 2020 results.

Some in Trump’s orbit believe running will help protect him from possible indictment, but there is no law that would stop the Justice Department from moving forward or prevent Trump from continuing to run. he is charged.

Yet Trump’s campaign will further complicate what is already a difficult decision for Biden’s Justice Department, which will have to decide not only whether it thinks Trump broke the law, but will face enormous political pressure to indict the man who is now sitting presidents. main political rival. Trump has previously framed the investigation as a politically motivated effort to derail his candidacy.

The aides who successfully persuaded Trump to delay his announcement until after the midterms also urged him to wait until after Georgia’s Senate runoff next month. But Trump chose to ignore the advice.

It was no secret what he had planned.

At a White House Christmas party in December 2020, Trump told guests it had been an incredible four years.

We’re trying to do another four years, he said. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.

