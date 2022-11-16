Rishi Sunak to Meet China’s Xi Jinping in First Such Talks in Five Years | Foreign Police

Rishi Sunak will extend Britain’s hand to China for the first time in nearly five years, demanding closer relations on energy and the economy, in a move that risks a backlash from MPs conservatives who have been imposed sanctions by Beijing.

Sunak will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday in last-minute bilateral talks announced late Tuesday, a day after the prime minister suggested he would return to categorizing China as a threat , which his predecessor, Liz Truss, had sworn to do.

Number 10 said Sunak hoped to establish a frank and constructive relationship with Xi, but said the prime minister would not hesitate to raise human rights concerns about the brutal treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Sunak was reportedly personally keen for the meeting to take place. Officials suggested he would have broad goals to find areas where the UK and China could start making further progress, including on energy security and the climate crisis, as well as encouraging Beijing to play a more active role with Russia and Ukraine.

Sunak said Tuesday evening that he intended to open a new dialogue. I think it’s important that we engage with people to try to address some of these common challenges. And I’m here to talk to people.

But the move is likely to rattle the vocal group of MPs who are sounding the alarm over China’s actions, many under Chinese sanctions, who have pushed for the threat to be officially designated.

Among those who have had Chinese sanctions imposed on them are Sunaks Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, Nus Science Minister Ghani, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith and Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chair Alicia Kearns.

Duncan Smith said the change in approach was drifting towards appeasement and that Xi would view the rapprochement as a sign of weakness. I fear that the current Prime Minister, when he meets Xi Jinping, will be perceived as weak because now it seems that he is drifting towards appeasement with China, which is a disaster as it was in the 1930s and it will be so now, he said.

Bob Seely, Conservative MP and member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said: Of course we need to talk to nations, especially those who may question our values ​​and our stability, but it is dangerous to normalize relationships when they are not normal. . We need to have an honest conversation.

Former minister Tim Loughton, who is also under sanctions imposed by China, said Sunak must put the treatment of the seven MPs at the top of his agenda and added: China may be far from be our ally, but it does not help anyone if they continue to act as an enemy of the west, he said.

Sunak will be the first British prime minister to meet Xi face-to-face since January 2018, when Theresa May visited China for a three-day business visit. Boris Johnson spoke to Xi during the Covid pandemic in March 2021.

At the time of Mays’ visit, No 10 was still describing the relationship as a golden age, the holistic approach pioneered by George Osborne and talking about deeper economic ties.

But relations have dwindled significantly since 2020, in part due to Johnson’s decision in the face of backbench pressure to zero Chinese company Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks by 2023, as well than heightened concern over China’s violent crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. The UN human rights commissioner said it could constitute crimes against humanity.

Sunaks’ spokesman said the UK still sees China as a systemic competitor, ranked under Johnson, although the integrated review said it was economic threat language which Sunak s echoed.

He will be clear on the need for China and the UK to establish a frank and constructive relationship, the spokesperson said. The challenges posed by China are systemic, they are long-term, and it is a fundamentally different country with fundamentally different values ​​from ours.

But equally, none of the issues we discuss at the G20, whether it’s the global economy, Ukraine, climate change, global health, none of them can be resolved without coordinated action by the world’s major economies and of course that includes China.

The UK is not the only Western power to re-engage with China as Xi signals a gradual end to the severe economic and diplomatic isolation imposed by successive and increasingly unpopular Covid crackdowns.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced criticism when he took a trade delegation to Beijing on Nov. 4, the first Western leader to do so since Xi consolidated his rule as three-term president.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also planning a visit while US President Joe Biden said on Monday after his first bilateral with Xi as president that he intended to reopen communications to avoid misunderstandings. on issues such as Taiwan.

Under these circumstances, the UK risked being left out of the rush to re-engage with China. Western leaders are seeking to balance economic re-engagement with new caution about Chinese investment in critical national infrastructure.

Sunaks’ spokesman insisted he would obviously increase the human rights record and that the UK was clear-headed about how we approach our relationship with China.

The UK led the campaign to force the UN Human Rights Council to act on a report by outgoing human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet showing crimes against humanity widespread in Xinjiang province.

Sunak’s approach to China as prime minister is consistent with his tacit approach as chancellor, but opposite to his rhetoric in the leadership campaign.

At the Treasury, he hoped to relaunch the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission and the UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue, a trade summit that has not taken place since 2019. Truss criticized Sunak for the approach during of the leadership race.

During his unsuccessful initial campaign to become party leader, Sunak told the Daily Telegraph that China and the Chinese Communist Party were the biggest long-term threat to the UK. For too long politicians in Britain and the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activities and ambitions, he said.

Sunak will meet Biden on Wednesday at the summit as one of six bilaterals ahead of his departure, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indonesian President and summit host Joko Widodo, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Australians, Anthony Albanese. .