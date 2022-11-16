Trump’s Money Man Just Connected Him To A Tax Cheat Scheme – Rolling Stone





Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Tuesday that Donald Trump personally greenlit the untaxed benefits that are at the center of a criminal lawsuit in Manhattan against several of the former president’s namesake companies. , including a free residency in New York. “The rent was authorized by Donald Trump,” Weisselberg said less than two hours after he took the stand in Manhattan state Supreme Court. The septuagenarian, who wore a dark gray suit and a pale blue tie, spoke frankly.

Prosecutors allege the Trump Organization participated in an unlawful compensation scheme that illegally lined Weisselberg’s pockets with $1.7 million in untaxed earnings. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to a 15-count indictment related to those illegal payments and, according to Weisselberg’s plea agreement, he “must testify truthfully” if called to testify at trial.

Prosecutors have indeed called Weisselberg to testify – hence the long-awaited appearance of the Trump loyalist this afternoon. If Weisselberg testifies honestly, his sentence under the plea deal is five months in prison and five years probation. If Weisselberg doesn’t, he faces much longer time behind bars, Judge Juan Merchan previously said.

Weisselberg’s plea agreement stipulates that he will not be sentenced until after the trial is over, “to ensure compliance” with this testimonial requirement. He also has to cough up nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes.

When Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August, he made a startling admission. He replied “yes, your honor” when Merchan asked him if he “engaged in a scheme” with the Trump Organization “to defraud federal, New York State and city tax authorities. from New York”.

A day before Weisselberg’s plea, Rolling Stone exclusively reported that it would arrange to conspire with several Trump companies during its award proceedings. CNN first reported that his plea deal required him to testify against Trump’s companies at trial.

Earlier that week, The New York Times revealed that Weisselberg planned to go to court. One of two sources who discussed Weisselberg with Rolling Stone the week of his plea revealed that his potential trial testimony would be the same as his address.

Although Trump is not on trial, prosecutors have tied the alleged illegal activity closely to him. In opening statements on Oct. 31, prosecutors said that from 2005 to 2017, “when most of the criminal acts occurred,” these companies were “owned by Donald Trump.”

After Trump assumed the presidency in 2017, these companies “were still effectively owned by Donald Trump through a trust called the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust,” Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger said.

“The evidence will show that when Donald Trump was elected president in late 2016, these companies ultimately had to clean up these fraudulent tax practices,” Hoffinger argued. “There were concerns about additional scrutiny of these companies due to the election of Donald Trump.”

The lawsuit is rooted in the 2021 indictment of several Trump companies, including The Trump Organization, for an alleged 15-year tax evasion conspiracy. Alleged financial misdeeds related to untaxed benefits to Weisselberg in a “drastic and audacious illegal payment scheme,” prosecutors said.

The prosecution claimed that Weisselberg’s loyalty to Trump and his ilk paid off. Beginning in 2005, Weisselberg lived in a rent-free apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The Trump Corporation rented the apartment and, in addition to covering the rent, covered its utility and parking costs, according to the indictment.

Trump’s namesake company is also accused of paying the leases of two Mercedes-Benz vehicles that Weisselberg and his wife considered their personal cars. Trump’s business entities also provided money to Weisselberg around Christmas, so he could hand out “personal holiday tips.”

Trump’s firms also recovered bills involving “Weisselberg homes and for an apartment maintained by one of his children,” such as “new beds, flat-screen televisions, carpet installation, and furniture.” for the house of Weisselberg in Florida”.

The Trump Corporation also took care of private school tuition for Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Hoffinger told jurors in his opening statement that Trump paid for that tab “personally” – a claim that was supported by Weisselberg’s testimony on Tuesday.

Weisselberg said he could authorize a small outlay from Trump’s company coffers, but if it was a large number, Trump would generally approve of it.

Weisselberg testified that the Trump Corporation paid for its utilities at the pad without rent. “It is your understanding that has been authorized by Mr. Trump?” asked Hoffinger. Weisselberg replied, “That was my understanding, yes.”

When asked if Trump personally paid for private school tuition, Weisselberg replied, “Correct.” Weisselberg then admitted that these luxury perks should have been taxed, but were not treated as income reported on his W-2s.

“Did you know at the time that you owed taxes on those amounts, sir?” asked Hoffinger.

“Yes,” Weisselberg replied.

Did Weisselberg know that the Trump Payroll Corporation should have included this on its W-2s? He answered in the affirmative.

Hoffinger then asked about Jeffrey McConney, senior vice president and comptroller of Trump Corporation, who prosecutors say aided Weisselberg in the tax evasion scheme.

“In my mind, I absolutely felt that [McConney] knew it should have been reported,” Weisselberg said. Hoffinger then asked how it turned out the bonuses weren’t on the W-2s.

“I asked Jeffrey McConney to take those amounts off my bonus and my salary,” Weisselberg said, explaining that it was “to reduce the amount of my bonus and my salary.”

Weisselberg said he didn’t just ask for a raise because Trump’s company would have had to pay him far more than he wanted due to withholding taxes. Weisselberg replied “Yes,” when asked by Hoffinger if it had saved Trump’s company money.

Trump’s companies have pleaded not guilty and his team has repeatedly framed the case as a politically motivated witch hunt. During the proceedings, Trump’s corporate legal teams expressed support for Weisselberg and, to a lesser extent, scapegoated him.

Susan Necheles, who represents the Trump Corporation, laid all the blame for the tax shenanigans on Weisselberg in her opening statement, with a hint of compassion. The septuagenarian was “paraded in front of cameras in handcuffs” during his arrest and found he would endure “public humiliation” and possibly just as long a prison sentence.

“He was a man who had a great life, he was the CFO of a prestigious company, at his peak he was earning over a million dollars a year and living very well…Allen Weisselberg had everything ‘a man could wish,’ Necheles said. “But once arrested, he realized he risked losing it all and being sentenced to years in prison.”

The shady financial maneuvering “started with Allen Weisselberg and ended with Allen Weisselberg”, insisted Necheles. “It was Allen Weisselberg who wanted to clean up. Allen Weisselberg knew he had cheated on his personal taxes and all of a sudden the Trump Organization was going to come under scrutiny,” she explained. “Donald Trump Didn’t Know Allen Weisselberg Cheated on Allen Weisselberg’s Personal Tax Return[s].”

Weisselberg’s testimony also revealed that he was not per se out of Trump’s orbit, but found himself distant after his arrest. After his arrest, his Trump Tower office was moved from the 26th to the 25th floor.

And after pleading guilty, Weisselberg said: “I started working from home. I no longer came to the office. Tendency

Hoffiner asked if he was on leave following his guilty plea. Weisselberg replied “Yes”, but noted that it was “paid”.

Weisselberg also described how his son, Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, threw him a birthday party at Trump Tower the day he finalized his plea deal. Staff members of the Trump Organization were present. “Much to my regret, my son made sure I had a birthday,” Weisselberg said, quickly downplaying that shindig. “It was a cupcake. It was a cake.”

