Shahzad Akbar sold Saudi gifts for Imran Khan for 7.5 million dirhams to a businessman from Dubai – Pakistan

Shahzad Akbar sold Saudi gifts for Imran Khan for 7.5 million dirhams to a Dubai businessman

November 15, 2022 10:00 p.m.

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Graff watch worth at least 7.5 million dirhams donated by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sold by Shahzad Akbar during a a secret mission to Dubai businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Millionaire businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has all the evidence to prove that he bought Shahzad Akbar’s rare Graff watch and three other Toshakhan gifts for 7.5 million dirhams (7,500,000 AED – seven million and five hundred thousand dirhams) in cash.

The businessman says he was then blackmailed and fake money laundering cases were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Shahzad Akbar after he refused to listen to the requests made by his ex-wife Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) through the former responsible minister.

In an affidavit, Umar Farooq Zahoor states: “I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed resident of R/o (Address as per CNIC) House No. D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, Currently residing at Muhammad Bin Rashid City, District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates UAE solemnly affirm and declare under oath that I have purchased the following ornaments, jewelry SET 2 by GRAFF having CNIC No. 35201-2625741-8 and passport No. BP5147413 for AED Seven million and five hundred thousand dirhams (AED 7,500,000) paid in cash.

Umar Farooq Zahoor’s affidavit lists the following four gifts he purchased including Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Mecca Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11 ct I IF round diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent ring 7.20 ct I VVSl and rose gold. Pen set with pavé diamonds and enamel map of Mecca.

Umar Farooq Zahoor, Goodwill Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia, said when he met Shahzad Akbar and saw the gifts, he was immediately interested as these items are rare and priceless.

“After verifying the authenticity of the items, I did not negotiate the price. I paid everything that was asked of me because these gifts are priceless. As soon as payment was made, Shahzad Akbar thanked me for buying Toshakhana’s gifts and asked me not to tell anyone about this matter. I agreed.”

Umar Farooq Zahoor says everything remained silent until Shahzad Akbar got back in touch and spoke on behalf of Sophia Mirza, Zahoor’s ex-wife, asking her to send their two daughters back to Pakistan.

Umar Farooq Zahoor and Sophia Mirza have been embroiled in legal battles over custody of their twin daughters for around 14 years. Shahzad Akbar, alias Umar Farooq, threatened him if he did not send his daughters to Pakistan and settle the dispute with Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) on his terms or suffer the consequences.

Umar Farooq Zahoor said: “I refused to be blackmailed and a campaign of terror was launched against me by Shahzad Akbar. He used the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register fake cases of international financial crimes. Unfortunately, my biggest mistake was buying this expensive watch because I was reported as a wealthy person and an extortion campaign started against me using all government bodies including the cabinet of the former prime minister who gave Shahzad Akbar blanket approval to sue me. Interpol was misused to try to extradite me to Pakistan through a red notice.

“Shahzad Akbar lied to Imran Khan’s cabinet and got permission to register fake criminal cases against me in collusion with my ex-wife Sophia Mirza. FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore also opened an investigation against me on allegations of fraud and money laundering of about 16 billion rupees on the complaint of my ex-wife who was blackmailing me My name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) warrants non-releasable in any of the FIRs were obtained from the Court without fulfilling the legal requirements and based on said non-releasable warrants, my passport and CNIC were blacklisted and red warrants were issued by INTERPOL by the National Crime Bureau (NCB) Pakistan for arresting me.I speak out now to tell the truth to Pakistanis what kind of people these are and who held high office in Pakistan.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had withheld all 112 gifts worth Rs 142.02 million from the Toshakhana from the Government of Pakistan paying less than Rs 40 million only.

Imran Khan kept the 58 gifts he received for 3.5 years and that too at a fraction of the price. Khan reportedly paid the Pakistani PKR 38 million for gifts worth PKR 140 million. He failed to pay for another gift worth PKR 800,200. Shahzad Akbar and Sophia Mirza did not respond to questions.

