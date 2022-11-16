Donald Trump announces he is running for president in 2024





Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he was running for president for the third time. Trump announced his 2024 candidacy moments after filing a nomination paper with the Federal Election Commission.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump said, to cheers from his supporters.

When he walked into the room with former first lady Melania Trump, the former president was introduced as the “next president” of the United States, teasing his announcement. Trump is the first major candidate to officially announce a 2024 presidential bid.

“Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again,” Trump, 76, told supporters in a speech that was often more subdued than many of his various rallies.

Much of Trump’s roughly hour-long speech represented a reaction to Joe Biden’s presidency, as Trump lambasted gas prices, inflation and energy policy under the current president.

“It’s not just a campaign,” he said. “It’s a quest to save our country.”

Former first lady Melania Trump sits front row with Barron Trump and his parents as the former president announces he will run for president again in 2024. Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15 2022. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Trump was due to announce Tuesday night that he is running for president a third time, and he has hinted in recent weeks that he will. “I will very, very likely do it again,” Trump told rally attendees in Iowa earlier this month.

When asked in Indonesia if he had reacted to Trump’s announcement, Mr Biden replied: “No, not really”.

Republicans are still reeling from voter rejection of several of their candidates for key races – many of whom had been endorsed and even hand-picked by Trump. Still, Trump insisted during his announcement that the midterms were a big night for his candidates.

Some Republicans have faulted Trump for bolstering a slate of hardline candidates who were ultimately voted down by independents and did little to motivate grassroots voters. “The party needs to get past Donald Trump,” retired Pennsylvania GOP Senator Pat Toomey said after the election. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in the race for Toomey’s seat.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, also suggested that Trump’s grip on the GOP ultimately hurt their chances of a “red wave.”

“There is significant influence from the former president and I think that influence probably hurt the party and hurt his chances on Election Day,” Baker told CNN.

Trump is also facing criticism from his former vice president, Mike Pence, after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol led to a rift between the two.

Asked by ABC News if he thinks Trump should be president again, the former vice president said it’s up to the American people, but “I think we’ll have better choices in the future.”

Pence is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

Some Trump allies have urged the former president to wait until after Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, as CBS News reported, but Trump ignored them. He thought it would look weak if he just announced a search committee and not his campaign, a senior adviser told CBS News last week.

On the day his announcement was expected, even one of his closest allies, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said he didn’t think Trump should announce his White House bid yet. .

“I just think we need to finish 2022 before we talk about 2024,” he told reporters on Tuesday. He said he thought Trump “had a decent chance of coming back — maybe a good chance — depending on how the country develops next year.” But first, he added, alluding to the Walker-Warner Senate second-round race, “I’d rather leave Georgia behind.”

While Trump’s influence in the party remains strong, the failed races of many Trump-endorsed candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dominating performance last week, and Republicans’ failure to win the Senate have raised doubts about the outlook for the former president in 2024.

He also enters the race grappling with personal and professional legal battles that have yet to be resolved.

And that was the week the House Jan. 6 Select Committee demanded that he testify about his actions surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. He is suing the select committee in an attempt to block the panel’s subpoena.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, told Trump in a letter that the panel had “gathered overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and employees, whom you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”

Fin Gomez, Robert Costa, Sara Cook, Major Garrett and Alan He contributed to this report.

