Marine Le Pen, Boris Johnson, Jair Bolsonaro, Vladimir Putin and Trumps Republicans have all suffered setbacks

The Treasury, the central bank, the fiscal watchdog: each has been undermined, each has been vindicated, each is now strengthened. No politician will challenge them for a while, which is a problem in itself.

It was also the year Brexit died, if not as a reality, at least as an inspiring project. Former enthusiasts dismiss it or blame its meager returns on poor implementation.

Elsewhere in the world? Jair Bolsonaro collapsed after one term as president of Brazil. NATO expands as Sweden and Finland try to join, and deepens as Germany’s defense budget grows.

As for the most powerful of all democracies, dare to hope. Congressional Republicans have not taken the Kremlin line, or anything like that, on Ukraine. Midterm voters punished candidates who bore the imprint of Donald Trump. A second political life for the man himself is now less likely, though still plausible.

To be sure, there have been populist breakthroughs in Italy and Israel. Much of the wealthy world is embittered by free trade, a concession to nativism that will go just as well as usual.

But an overall assessment of the year would show that the autocrats and their cronies are behind: reputationally, not just electorally.

What the enemies of liberalism have lost in 2022 is more valuable than a series of votes. This is the aura of skill.

At this time last year, Vladimir Putin was still begrudgingly credited in parts of the West with some sort of primitive trickery. Even the most nonconformist brother of finance hesitates to do so now.

It was also common to hail the executive grip of the Chinese state as the United States headed for 1 million COVID-19 deaths. Or to remain speechless in front of its economic exploits. Either way, China-watchers have grown less impressed.

More than gas reserves, more than carrier-killer missiles, what the authoritarian world believes it has over the West is efficiency. The idea that autocracy works, that meeting material human needs is more truly democratic than holding elections, is serious enough to be worth countering.

It has influence in the countries of the South, wherever they are, and in the West itself, where the firm feels alarming government polls. But it is the hostage of fortune.

It cannot easily survive a botched conscription war or lockdown-induced economic malaise. Dictators can pretty much afford to look insensitive. They can’t afford to look incompetent.

If the attack on Ukraine was shocking, the way it went wrong was familiar to the point of banality. There was the lack of feedback and self-correction within the system (Truss, damning as his rise in British public life was, disappeared in 44 days).

There was the refusal to believe that other nations are capable of nationalism. There was the Marxian belief that history has a fixed course in which liberalism is eliminated as a defective gene. This is how strongmen have been pushing boundaries since at least the first half of the 20th century.

Their true competence comes from this false reputation for competence. Western gullibility helps.

This column has dealt with the absolutes of liberalism and autocracy. But much of the world falls between the two models. Victory, if one can speak of such a thing, consists in deceiving these hesitants.

Part of it is about invoking values. Most of the time, it’s about being, or appearing to be, the strong horse. There was a time, before and during the pandemic, when it was the club of autocrats. As it was sure to be the way of the future.

Then came the most empowering year for the West in a long time. There is little reason to be complacent, and even less to be magnanimous.

FinancialTimes