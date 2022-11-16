Politics
Detail hidden in the Albanian handshake with Xi Jinping: “Interesting”
Australia and China have taken a first step towards mending their rocky diplomatic relationship after the two countries’ leaders met for the first time in more than five years.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The meeting, described as a major coup for the new Labor government, marked the end of a six-year diplomatic freeze and the start of better diplomatic relations between Australia and its biggest trading partner.
“It was good to discuss our relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. It was a positive and constructive discussion,” Mr. Albanese tweeted. “We will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest.”
The Prime Minister shared a photo of the two leaders embracing in a customary handshake, but one subtle detail did not escape some notice.
Hours earlier, a similar photo between Xi and US President Joe Biden prompted an “interesting” sighting from Mexican politician and diplomat Jorge Guajardo.
He pointed to a rare anomaly when the pair met, with Xi standing on the right for the photo op. Xi, almost without fail, makes sure to position himself on the left side of the handshake, allowing him to appear open, relaxed and arguably dominant in the pose, while the person on the right should cross his arm against his body, closing his posture. .
“It’s interesting,” BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell reacted to the revelation.
“The left point makes the leader look better in the handshake shot. I hadn’t thought of that but it makes sense. You don’t cover your body with your arm and you twist around a bit. At the instead, you’re open, relaxed, kind of dominant,” he noted.
Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, body language expert Katia Loisel argued that the deliberate tactic that came back for the Albanian photo is designed to force the other person into a more submissive position.
“As a leader, Xi uses several tactics to assert his dominance when shaking hands during meet-and-greet and photo ops. Choosing to stand to the left with his hand extended first allows Xi to upset the balance of power,” she said.
“By angling his body to the left away from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Xi restricts Albanese’s movements and forces him into a submissive stance. In contrast, this stance allows Xi to project an air of confidence, holding himself in an open, unrestricted pose directly in front of the camera.”
It may sound too analytical, but when it comes to the Chinese leader’s actions on the world stage, everything is deeply choreographed. As renowned Professor of International Politics Jean-Pierre Lehmann noted in the pastXi’s handshakes are “a gesture but also a symbol”.
Leaders discussed trade sanctions, climate, detention of Australians, Taiwan and Russia
China’s $20 billion trade sanctions on Australia, the detention of Australian citizens and relations with Russia were discussed during the 32-minute meeting.
The couple also discussed climate change and Mr. Albanese urged Mr. Xi to maintain the status quo when it comes to Taiwan.
According to a document from China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi raised the issue of Chinese investment in Australia, hoping the Albanian government will provide a healthy business environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate in Australia.
Mr. Albanese said the two leaders spoke honestly to each other about these issues.
“We have big differences to deal with, but we will always be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully, but also honestly, about what those differences are,” he said. told reporters in Bali.
“(Australia) will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and act in the national interest.”
The prime minister said he urged the president to exert China’s influence on Russia regarding the war in Ukraine.
But he said it would have been unrealistic to assume there would be solutions to the challenges of the Australia-China relationship in a single meeting.
Xi hits Scott Morrison subtly
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison took an adversarial approach to China, sometimes using inflammatory rhetoric, calling China out during his time in government. The new Labor government has taken a decidedly more diplomatic approach.
Following their meeting, Xi called Mr Albanese “mature” in what was widely interpreted as a swipe at Mr Morrison.
Mr. Albanese described the meeting as a first step to move forward, but there is still a lot to do and there will be more meetings in the future.
“It was a warm discussion… I expressed (Australia’s) position, clearly, firmly, but politely,” he said.
Ahead of the meeting, Xi said he didn’t want to see any difficulties in China-Australia relations.
“China and Australia are two important countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.
“We must improve, maintain and develop our relations because they are in line with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.”
with the AAP
Do you have a tip for the story? E-mail: [email protected].
You can also follow us on Facebook, instagram, ICT Tac and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App store Where google play.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.news.yahoo.com/hidden-detail-in-albanese-handshake-with-xi-jinping-215743345.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Detail hidden in the Albanian handshake with Xi Jinping: “Interesting”
- President Biden’s ‘greetings’ to Prime Minister Modi at the G20, the day after a warm handshake
- Marine Le Pen, Boris Johnson, Jair Bolsonaro, Vladimir Putin and Trumps Republicans have all suffered setbacks
- New Android malware targets Uyghurs. Phishing threat actor Fangxiao. Billbug compromises Asian government agencies.
- Donald Trump announces he is running for president in 2024
- MNS warns Bollywood against hiring Pakistani actors. A Banning Timeline Against Pak Artists
- Pakistan Cricket Board could be forced to remove England Test from Rawalpindi
- Sunil Shendes co-stars offer condolences to late actor
- I had a dress code on my vacation – people say I’m too hot for Disneyland
- Every Jack Ryan Actor Ranked From Worst To Best
- Shahzad Akbar sold Saudi gifts for Imran Khan for 7.5 million dirhams to a businessman from Dubai – Pakistan
- Newton’s Triple-Double leads Huskies over Buffalo