Detail hidden in the Albanian handshake with Xi Jinping: “Interesting”

Australia and China have taken a first step towards mending their rocky diplomatic relationship after the two countries’ leaders met for the first time in more than five years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The meeting, described as a major coup for the new Labor government, marked the end of a six-year diplomatic freeze and the start of better diplomatic relations between Australia and its biggest trading partner.

“It was good to discuss our relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. It was a positive and constructive discussion,” Mr. Albanese tweeted. “We will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest.”

The Prime Minister shared a photo of the two leaders embracing in a customary handshake, but one subtle detail did not escape some notice.

The monumental meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday. Source: Anthony Albanese

Hours earlier, a similar photo between Xi and US President Joe Biden prompted an “interesting” sighting from Mexican politician and diplomat Jorge Guajardo.

He pointed to a rare anomaly when the pair met, with Xi standing on the right for the photo op. Xi, almost without fail, makes sure to position himself on the left side of the handshake, allowing him to appear open, relaxed and arguably dominant in the pose, while the person on the right should cross his arm against his body, closing his posture. .

“It’s interesting,” BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell reacted to the revelation.

“The left point makes the leader look better in the handshake shot. I hadn’t thought of that but it makes sense. You don’t cover your body with your arm and you twist around a bit. At the instead, you’re open, relaxed, kind of dominant,” he noted.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, body language expert Katia Loisel argued that the deliberate tactic that came back for the Albanian photo is designed to force the other person into a more submissive position.

“As a leader, Xi uses several tactics to assert his dominance when shaking hands during meet-and-greet and photo ops. Choosing to stand to the left with his hand extended first allows Xi to upset the balance of power,” she said.

“By angling his body to the left away from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Xi restricts Albanese’s movements and forces him into a submissive stance. In contrast, this stance allows Xi to project an air of confidence, holding himself in an open, unrestricted pose directly in front of the camera.”

It may sound too analytical, but when it comes to the Chinese leader’s actions on the world stage, everything is deeply choreographed. As renowned Professor of International Politics Jean-Pierre Lehmann noted in the pastXi’s handshakes are “a gesture but also a symbol”.

Leaders discussed trade sanctions, climate, detention of Australians, Taiwan and Russia

China’s $20 billion trade sanctions on Australia, the detention of Australian citizens and relations with Russia were discussed during the 32-minute meeting.

The couple also discussed climate change and Mr. Albanese urged Mr. Xi to maintain the status quo when it comes to Taiwan.

According to a document from China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi raised the issue of Chinese investment in Australia, hoping the Albanian government will provide a healthy business environment for Chinese companies to invest and operate in Australia.

The last time an Australian prime minister met the Chinese president. Source: Getty

Mr. Albanese said the two leaders spoke honestly to each other about these issues.

“We have big differences to deal with, but we will always be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully, but also honestly, about what those differences are,” he said. told reporters in Bali.

“(Australia) will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and act in the national interest.”

The prime minister said he urged the president to exert China’s influence on Russia regarding the war in Ukraine.

But he said it would have been unrealistic to assume there would be solutions to the challenges of the Australia-China relationship in a single meeting.

Xi hits Scott Morrison subtly

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison took an adversarial approach to China, sometimes using inflammatory rhetoric, calling China out during his time in government. The new Labor government has taken a decidedly more diplomatic approach.

Following their meeting, Xi called Mr Albanese “mature” in what was widely interpreted as a swipe at Mr Morrison.

Mr. Albanese described the meeting as a first step to move forward, but there is still a lot to do and there will be more meetings in the future.

“It was a warm discussion… I expressed (Australia’s) position, clearly, firmly, but politely,” he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Xi said he didn’t want to see any difficulties in China-Australia relations.

“China and Australia are two important countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

“We must improve, maintain and develop our relations because they are in line with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.”

with the AAP

