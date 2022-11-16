Imran Khan: Want the same dignified relationship for Pakistan that the United States has with India: Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he wants the United States to have a “dignified relationship” with Pakistan, similar to the one it shares with India. In a recent interview with the British publication Financial Times, Khan said India had a “very dignified” relationship with the United States.

“I basically want a dignified relationship with the United States like India. India has a very dignified relationship with the United States,” the former cricketer told the Financial Times in an interview the week last.

The recent remarks follow Khan’s claims that the United States conspired to remove him as prime minister a few months ago.

Citing India’s decision to import Russian oil despite the ongoing war, Khan said India says “no” to the United States and puts its people first. He said Pakistan wanted to be a partner of the United States, but there had to be occasions when they “should be allowed to say no”.

Calling the ties between Islamabad and Washington a “master servant”, the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that Pakistan had been used as a “hitman” and blamed previous governments for it.

“Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States,” said the Financial Times. quoted Imran Khan as saying.

While referring to an alleged “conspiracy” regarding his ousting from power, Imran Khan said “it’s over”. He said that the United States could not have succeeded in its desires without the Pakistanis who “actively” participated in it.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. But, whatever the United States desires, it could not have happened without the people here who actively participated in the plot to get rid of me,” Imran Khan told the Financial Times.

Notably, Imran Khan was removed from office by a vote of no confidence from the then opposition in April this year. He often blamed the United States and the opposition at the time for his ousting.

The PTI chief’s allegations have been denied by Washington. In the interview with the Financial Times, Imran Khan also described as “embarrassing” his visit to Moscow a day before Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is leading an anti-government march in Pakistan with convoys from different cities heading towards Islamabad, Geo News reported. He called for a date for general elections in Pakistan in due course.

The PTI march has resumed after being interrupted last week when Imran Khan was the target of an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

