The end of Donald Trump?





Almost exactly a year ago, on November 18, 2021, I went to interview Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. In the second of two conversations, which totaled more than three and a half hours, for a book about his years in the White House that I wrote with my husband, Peter Baker, the former president had little to say about his agenda. , past or future, and many grievances to share. Whatever the question, Trump often reverted to a rant about rigged elections and the unfaithful betrayal of Republicans, like Mitch McConnell, a disloyal, asshole, dumb, stiff son of a bitch with no personality.

That same week, Trump had been publicly criticized by Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch for his retrograde obsession with 2020a losing politics, Murdoch warned. When we reported Murdoch’s comments to Trump, the ex-president hit back. I disagree with him one hundred percent, Trump said. I do not talk to him. When we noted that Trump had, in fact, talked a lot about this election, he was defiant. I always will, he said.

Murdoch, as it turned out, was prophetic. Holocaust denial, as the midterm results have just shown, is not a political winner. It’s hard to think of a time in American politics when looking to past grievances rather than the future. But Trump, on this point at least, has also been true to his word. Unrepentant and determined to stay the course, to hell with the results, Trump repeated his 2020 lies over and over again. It is likely that, as he promised, he always will.

On Tuesday, just after 9 p.m., Trump surprised no one when he announced he was running for president again, in a long rambling from a Mar-a-Lago ballroom speech that leaned heavily on the anger, the grievances, the lies and the grandiose bluster that is his trademark. Most of the speech could have been cut and pasted from one of Trumps 2016 campaign rallies: evil migrants storming the border, cowardly foreign countries ripping us off, the drug and crime epidemic in the bloodstained streets of our time. big cities. His own reign, so unjustly shortened, had been the greatest of epochs. Look how hellish America under Joe Biden has become.

Given the recent midterm election turmoil, Trump was a bit lighter than one might have expected on the rants about the 2020 election he lost. In fact, he never even mentioned his defeat, referring only to the Pause, as if his time away from the White House was a little vacation, a short respite at Mar-a-Lago. He did, however, manage to launch a whole new conspiracy theory about the Chinese and how they might have done something to harm him in the 2020 race. ‘explanation. And he promised to bring honesty and trust back to our elections. The reference was oblique, but then what his audience knew what he meant, and applauded.

The real surprise of the evening came forty minutes later, when even the former president had started to look a bit annoyed at the snaps leaking from his teleprompter, and Murdochs Fox had had enough. After Trump began asking his audience, Remember Angela Merkel?, the plug was pulled. More live, uninterrupted propaganda for Trump from the network that, more than any other, had fueled his political rise and shaped his presidency. Sean Hannity and his guests were talking about the speech rather than showing it.

Trump should have been prepared for this nastiest cut of all. And, indeed, since last week, since Republicans performed surprisingly poorly in the midterm elections, Murdoch’s media empire has embarked on a remarkable, we told you, campaign against Trump. The New York Post, Murdochs tabloid and former one of Trump’s biggest boosters, bullied the ex-president with a cover portraying him as Trumpty Dumpty. In Murdoch’s flagship newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, the editorial board was adamant that Trump is the Republican parties’ biggest loser. On Fox, Republican guests blamed him for losses in key races, and the network captioned their appearances with cutting chyrons like Democrats see Trump as easiest to beat, which took place within hours. ahead of Trump’s presidential announcement.

Stacking, of course, was not limited to Murdoch and his employees. Earlier on Tuesday, former Trump adviser and confidant Chris Christie was reportedly cheered by Republican governors when he delivered a rousing speech at their annual meeting that criticized Trump for dragging the party into three consecutive elections. . Mike Pence, who went through personal and ideological contortions that are part of political legend not to break with Trump, spent the day peddling his new memoir. The book tour forced him to admit, however grudgingly, that even he had to break with Trump over the pro-Trump mob trying to kill him on Jan. 6.

It was a rare convergence of bipartisanship in American politics. After all, how unusual it is in these divided times to see Republicans agree with Bernie Sanders, the Democratic socialist from Vermont who said the other day, As an American, the idea of ​​a another Trump campaign and all of its lies, divisions and efforts to undermine American democracy is an absolute horror show. . . . On the other hand, I have to say that as a politician who wants no Republicans to be elected to the White House in 2024, from that perspective, his candidacy is probably a good thing.

Forgive me, however, if I’m still not convinced. Throughout the Trump years, there were so many moments when dropping the Don seemed entirely possible, until it wasn’t: the Access Hollywood tape, the Helsinki press conference with Vladimir Putin, the perfect phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that resulted in Trumps first impeachment, the mad mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the January 6, 2021 Capitol uprising, and Trump’s second impeachment. Why, it is fair to ask, should this time be any different? Is losing really a greater sin for Republicans than harassing women, blackmailing foreign leaders, or seeking to stay in power by calling an angry mob to attack Congress?

The week since the midterm elections has highlighted an important but often overlooked fact about Trump: the Republican Party made him president and only the Republican Party can kill him politically. . General election voters, that is, Democrats and Independents, have made it clear in multiple elections how they feel about Trump. They don’t like it. Never, never will. He lost the popular vote twice, by millions. He has coached candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, the 2020 general election, and now the 2022 midterm elections. It was the GOP that continued to support and enable him. In this year’s primaries, Republican voters repeatedly chose extremists anointed by Trump and turning down elections in competitive primaries because their nominees had flawed candidates such as Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker, Georgia. , who have failed where their more conventional Republican opponents might not have. And Republican officials, including Trump skeptics like Mitch McConnell, then went ahead and endorsed these Trumpian candidates anyway, and spent millions of dollars promoting their candidacies. Trump has led Republicans down a path of election madness; they didn’t have to follow.

Of course, there are reassuring signs that self-preservation, if nothing else, could ultimately cause Republicans to give up the chance of another four years from Trump. But a divided Republican party is actually very much in Trump’s interest right now. That’s exactly how he came to power in the first place, defeating a group of seventeen other GOP candidates in the 2016 primaries. They didn’t unite behind a single rival to defeat Trump then; they are unlikely to do so now. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSanti, has already anointed Ron DeSanctimonious by Trump, he is set up as a logical successor to Trump, a kind of Trump without the baggage. Polls since midterms suggest DeSantis has gained traction with Republican primary voters beyond his home state. But Trump remains the undisputed leader in national surveys, including a new Politico/Morning Consult poll Tuesday, in which Trump led DeSantis, forty-seven percent to thirty-three percent. And there will be plenty of other Republicans running, once again creating a situation in which the anti-Trump vote is splintered. Pence, in book-tour mode, gave every appearance of the race. Even Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state who was Pences’ rival in the Trump-era obsequiousness, said Tuesday he wouldn’t step down just because Trump is officially in the running.

Were going to gather people. Were going to unite people, Trump said at one point in his speech Tuesday night. It was perhaps his biggest whopper of the evening. Still, there has been a surprisingly bipartisan consensus this week on whether Trump should be re-elected: Democrats and a growing number of Republicans now seem to agree that they would rather he didn’t. Sixty-five percent of Republicans in this Politico/Morning Consult poll, in fact, said they don’t really want Trump to run again in 2024. But so what? He’s running, and their lack of enthusiasm for Trump has never stopped them from voting for him before.

Donald Trump doesn’t care if they don’t like him. He doesn’t care if you call him a liar, a cheat, a cheat, and a huckster. But, as the past two years have shown, he’s ready for anything, including shattering the foundations of American democracy, if you declare him the loser.

