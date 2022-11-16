Erdogan says he thinks Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea will continue





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, which is due to expire on Saturday, would remain in place. I believe this will continue. There is no problem there, Erdogan said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Ukraine is one of the world’s leading grain producers, and Russia’s invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Turkey reached the agreement in July . Erdogan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he returns to Turkey. Because the path to peace goes through dialogue, he said. A separate UN-brokered deal with Turkey also signed in July allows the export of Russian food and fertilizers despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan said the export of fertilizers and ammonia were important. The work continues. We will discuss it with Putin, he added. Erdogan also answered a question about a missile hitting Polish territory near the border with Ukraine. Russia’s denial that he was involved was significant, Erdogan said. I have to respect the statement made by Russia… Maybe there was a technical malfunction or something else. It is essential that an investigation be opened, he added. To insist on pointing the finger at Russia would be a provocation, Erdogan said. There is no need to find a third party in this war. We all need peace. US President Joe Biden said earlier it was unlikely the missile was fired from Russia. Read more: UN chief Guterres pushes Russia and Ukraine to extend Black Sea grains deal

