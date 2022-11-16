Politics
Indonesian President hands over G20 presidency to India at closing ceremony
Read more
The G20 working session on digital transformation highlighted India’s growing public digital infrastructure and highlighted the need for G20 countries to work together to bridge the digital divide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday for bilateral talks in Bali. Earlier today, the Prime Minister, along with other G20 leaders, visited and planted mangroves in the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forests on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali today. President Joe Biden, who was also visiting the mangrove forest, was seen tripping on the stairs during the visit and was steadied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Prime Minister Modi met with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and discussed strategic ties between the two countries in sectors such as critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister also met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the Bali summit on Tuesday.
In a first since the Galwan clash in 2020, Prime Minister Modi met and greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali on Tuesday. The pair shook hands at the event, leading to speculation of a bilateral meeting, but the agenda communicated by the two sides so far does not mention such a meeting.
The annual G20 summit opened Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, and world leaders are expected to discuss over the next two days the challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently overcome by Russia’s war in Ukraine. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, before the official opening of the summit.
Modi said he would meet the leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.
Addressing the Ukrainian conflict, he called for a return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy” to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and opposed the promotion of any restrictions on energy supplies, so that Westerners were calling for the purchase of Russian oil and gas. Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, developments in Ukraine and associated global issues have caused havoc around the world and lamented that global supply chains are in shambles”.
The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community in Indonesia on Tuesday evening. Addressing the Indian Diaspora, Prime Minister Modi said India was a beacon of hope for the world in the 21st century. He highlighted India’s growth story, achievements and the tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as digital technology, finance, health, telecommunications and space and affirmed that there was a “huge difference” between India before and after 2014.
After the meeting in Indonesia, India will assume the chairmanship of the Group of 20 for one year. India will assume the group’s chairmanship for one year, starting Dec. 1, and Modi said he would extend his personal invitation to G20 members and other guests for the upcoming summit.
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).
The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they represent more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.
During Delhi’s presidency over the coming year, it would be the first time that the troika of current, previous and next G20 presidents would be made up of three developing countries, India, Indonesia and the Brazil.
Read all latest news from india here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/pm-modi-at-g20-summit-live-updates-biden-rishi-sunak-joko-widodo-xi-jinping-ukraine-russia-india-china-bali-indonesia-livenews-6392953.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian President hands over G20 presidency to India at closing ceremony
- The senior officer who testifies to the hearsay call was told about the children caught up in the Uvalde shooting
- Actor Richard Crenna had the honor of directing several episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show”
- Erdogan says he thinks Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea will continue
- Sunil Shendes co-stars a pen tribute to the late actor
- Fashion’s first gala brings designers from around the world to DC; Fun at Meridian Ball
- Minor Ant-Man actor joins the cast
- Tennis Anyone?: Chautauqua Lake Unveils New Courts | News, sports, jobs
- M5.6 earthquake strikes southern Sumatra, Indonesia: CENC – CGTN
- The end of Donald Trump?
- UTC’s first stage role has ‘Romeo and Juliet’ actor feeling privileged
- Imran Khan: Want the same dignified relationship for Pakistan that the United States has with India: Imran Khan