Indonesian President hands over G20 presidency to India at closing ceremony

The G20 working session on digital transformation highlighted India’s growing public digital infrastructure and highlighted the need for G20 countries to work together to bridge the digital divide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday for bilateral talks in Bali. Earlier today, the Prime Minister, along with other G20 leaders, visited and planted mangroves in the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forests on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali today. President Joe Biden, who was also visiting the mangrove forest, was seen tripping on the stairs during the visit and was steadied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prime Minister Modi met with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and discussed strategic ties between the two countries in sectors such as critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister also met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the Bali summit on Tuesday.

In a first since the Galwan clash in 2020, Prime Minister Modi met and greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali on Tuesday. The pair shook hands at the event, leading to speculation of a bilateral meeting, but the agenda communicated by the two sides so far does not mention such a meeting.

The annual G20 summit opened Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia, and world leaders are expected to discuss over the next two days the challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently overcome by Russia’s war in Ukraine. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, before the official opening of the summit.

Modi said he would meet the leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.

Addressing the Ukrainian conflict, he called for a return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy” to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and opposed the promotion of any restrictions on energy supplies, so that Westerners were calling for the purchase of Russian oil and gas. Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, developments in Ukraine and associated global issues have caused havoc around the world and lamented that global supply chains are in shambles”.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community in Indonesia on Tuesday evening. Addressing the Indian Diaspora, Prime Minister Modi said India was a beacon of hope for the world in the 21st century. He highlighted India’s growth story, achievements and the tremendous strides that India is making in various fields such as digital technology, finance, health, telecommunications and space and affirmed that there was a “huge difference” between India before and after 2014.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will assume the chairmanship of the Group of 20 for one year. India will assume the group’s chairmanship for one year, starting Dec. 1, and Modi said he would extend his personal invitation to G20 members and other guests for the upcoming summit.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).

The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they represent more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

During Delhi’s presidency over the coming year, it would be the first time that the troika of current, previous and next G20 presidents would be made up of three developing countries, India, Indonesia and the Brazil.

