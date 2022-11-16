Snap elections only option to end economic crisis, says Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, reiterated on Tuesday that the country was on the brink of bankruptcy and that only early and transparent elections could end the economic crisis in the country, reported Aaj News.

Foreign investors will be wary of investing in Pakistan amid growing default risk. I ask those who hatched a plot who is responsible for this mess? Imran said, while addressing a long march of PTIs via video link.

Recounting the economic achievements of his government, Imran said all his efforts for the economy had gone off the rails over the past seven months.

“National security is tied to economic security, and these thugs are driving the country into bankruptcy. […] I want to warn my nation that if Pakistan defaults, those who come for a bailout will not offer free help. They will come for our greatest national security asset.”

Reiterating his demand for justice, Imran called on Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to deliver justice in three historic cases: the murder of Arshad Sharif, the injustice with Azam Swati and an assassination plot against him.

Earlier, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the assassination plot was hatched against Imran to end his activities because the government knew he was not afraid to go to jail.

PM violated official secrets law by consulting Nawaz on appointment of army chief, Imran claims

The assassination attempt was carried out during the party’s long march, which is being used to pressure the government to call a snap election.

Addressing the march in Chiniot, Umar said the government wanted to send the former prime minister to jail, but Imran said he was not afraid of being arrested, prompting him to resort other ways to stop it.

Pakistanis are intellectuals and they will not bow down to anyone, he said. You can’t scare us with calls from unknown numbers.

He pointed out that Pakistan has been endowed with all the resources but the nation is not using them.

Incompetent people have been appointed to run the country… The public has sent a clear message to Imran Khan not to give NROs to these politicians,” he said, referring to the order on national reconciliation, which grants amnesty to those accused of corruption.

Imran, who is still recovering from gunshot wounds inflicted in the assassination attempt, is due to address the protest on Thursday evening.

On Monday, Umar said the PTI would not stop the long march until Pakistan won Haqeeqi Azadi, adding that Imran would soon join the march.

We are on the streets for the people and the future of Pakistan, he said. Imran Khan has lived his life, but he still leads the protest for the future of Pakistani youth.

