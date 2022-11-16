Rishi Sunak’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping canceled after G7 meeting clash as missiles fired at Poland | Political news





Rishi Sunak’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has been canceled, Downing Street has announced. The prime minister was set to hold meeting with Xi at the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday morning UK time, in what would have been the first time a British leader has faced him in nearly five years. However, the highly anticipated meeting was canceled moments before it was to take place due to scheduling issues, a Downing Street spokesperson told Sky News. An emergency meeting was scheduled for Wednesday morning instead between leaders of NATO and G7 countries after missiles were fired at Poland and killed two civilians on Tuesday evening. China is not part of the G7, so Mr. Xi was not at this emergency meeting. There were suggestions the missile was fired by the Russians at NATO member Poland, but US President Joe Biden appeared suggest the missile may not have been fired from Russia. An urgent investigation is underway to determine who shot him. Roundtable of like-minded leaders pledged ‘full support’ for Poland’s investigation as preliminary assessments by US intelligence suggest the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at a missile incoming Russian. Mr Sunak traveled to the G20 summit on Sunday without confirmation that he would meet Mr Xi and said he “hoped” they would meet, but on Tuesday evening the bilateral was confirmed, before being canceled a few hours later. Image:

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met Monday in Bali

On Tuesday, Mr Sunak told Sky News that China “poses the greatest direct threat to our economic security” and said his approach to Mr Xi would be “very similar to that of our allies”, such as the states USA and Australia. The leaders of the two Western countries have been more outspoken against China than the UK, as they have had more direct friction over Taiwan for the US and potential illicit Chinese political influence in Australia. Mr Sunak has been accused by critics, including from his own party, of softening his anti-China rhetoric since becoming prime minister after taking a tougher stance during the leadership campaign. summer when he called Beijing a “threat” instead of just a “challenge”. At the time, he accused Beijing of ‘stealing our technology and infiltrating our universities’ while ‘supporting Putin’s fascist invasion of Ukraine’, intimidating Taiwan and violating the human rights of Uyghurs and people. of Hong Kong, as well as removing their currency. to “continually rig the global economy in their favor”. Downing Street had insisted that Mr Sunak would have been “outspoken” when meeting Mr Xi and would raise China’s poor human rights record. It won’t happen again. While in Bali, Mr. Sunak had one-on-one talks with Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Mr. Biden. A meeting with Japan’s Fumio Kishida was canceled on Wednesday as the pair attended the emergency G7 meeting. Mr Sunak is due to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Wednesday, when he is expected to confirm a deal allowing 3,000 young Indian professionals to work in the UK for two years as the UK continues to attempt to enter into a trade agreement. with India. The Prime Minister is also expected to meet with Australian Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

