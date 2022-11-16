Politics
Donald Trump said he had won all counties bordering Texas. He did not do it.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
When former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night to run again for the nation’s highest office, he falsely claimed that all communities along the southern Texas border had supported him in his last running for president in 2020.
Trump added that Governor Greg Abbott called to congratulate him on his success along the Texas-Mexico border, despite the fact that the former president did not actually receive support from all border communities.
Neither in 2020 nor in 2016 has Trump won all of the South Texas border counties. A majority of residents in seven of the 14 counties in Texas that touch the southern border voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2016, nine of those 14 counties voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Recounting the call between himself and the Texas governor, Trump said Abbott told him, you did something no one else did. You’ve won every area along the border, this is the longest since Reconstruction.
Abbotts’ office did not immediately return a request for comment on the alleged call between him and Trump or his support for the former president.
Among other misrepresentations, Trump said he won the most votes in the 2020 election. Biden won over 7 million more votes than Trump, who tried to overturn the 2020 election results by inspiring a murderous riot in the Capitol. He is currently the subject of several investigations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/15/donald-trump-third-bid-presidency-border-counties/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump said he had won all counties bordering Texas. He did not do it.
- Shaun Murphy reveals he is playing painfully in the UK Championship ahead of his round 1 clash with David Gilbert.
- Winterhoff named SBC Freshman of the Year, receives All-SBC Honors along with Denny
- Dechert’s work on Flo’s Anonymous Mode, Amurabi’s design of Kings’ privacy notice wins 2022 IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards
- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes southwestern Sumatra, Indonesia
- Will never let him carry this so-called legacy
- The men pictured with strong fashion statements at the 2022 Soul Train Awards
- Pentagon Says US Will Defend NATO Lands After Russian Missiles Hit Poland
- Nude makeup looks from our favorite Bollywood divas
- Introducing New Suggested Audiences in Google Analytics
- Rishi Sunak’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping canceled after G7 meeting clash as missiles fired at Poland | Political news
- Mary Kom Elected Chairman, Achanta Sharath Kamal Vice Chairman of IOA Athlete Commission