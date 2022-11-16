Pakistan’s Poisoned Policy | Time





Pakistani politics were very toxic even before the failed assassination of ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan. When Khan was removed from power following a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April, he claimed the Pakistani military and his friends in Washington wanted to silence him. He then launched a series of protest marches which drew massive crowds.

In October, Khan insinuated that the army had killed a journalist, an unusually brutal frontal attack on the Pakistani army, and the country’s military intelligence chief felt compelled to call an unprecedented public press conference to deny the accusation. Officials in the current government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, have accused Khan of terrorism, illegally receiving money from foreigners and other forms of financial fraud. Then, during a protest rally earlier this month, Khan was shot in the leg, some of his supporters were injured and one was killed.

It’s all part of a three-way struggle between Pakistan’s current government, its powerful and politically indiscreet military, and Khan, a former cricket star and playboy who ruled as a supporter of Muslim fundamentalism. Khan blamed the attempt to kill him on Prime Minister Sharif, the interior minister and a senior army officer. While some Pakistanis who doubted past conspiracy charges find them more plausible now that shots have been fired, critics within the government have accused Khan of staging the shooting to discredit Sharif and gain sympathy.

The alleged shooter provided conflicting accounts of his own motives before finally settling on “blasphemy” as Khan’s unforgivable offence. Khan himself claims there was more than one shooter. The government and the army are slow to open an official investigation. Even with just one, the mysteries surrounding this event will likely never be solved, and each side will believe whatever version of events they choose to credit.

The political temperature continues to rise. Since October 28, the ever-popular Khan has led what he described as another ‘long march’ across the country to the capital, Islamabad, to protest his ousting as prime minister and demand a snap election. , which he believes would bring him back to power. with a broad popular mandate to clean up corruption and root out a Deep State-style conspiracy to keep power in a few hands. He is popular enough that his rivals and enemies have no intention of giving him that opportunity. The government is not required to hold elections until October 2023.

Khan’s challenges and this latest political intrigue will only make it harder for Sharif’s government to manage a struggling economy. Decades of waste and corruption have taken a cumulative toll, and Khan’s populist economic policies as prime minister have only added to the IOUs of a country that already had billions in debt, especially towards China. The recent floods that killed nearly 1,500 people and affected millions of lives caused tens of billions of dollars in damage. Inflation has reached historic highs. Current Prime Minister Sharif has worked hard to secure a $7 billion aid package from the International Monetary Fund, which would force Pakistan, among other things, to cut state subsidies to help Pakistanis pay their bills rising energy. An austerity budget and further spending cuts are needed to bring Pakistan’s books even closer, but Khan, seeing an inescapable opportunity to attack the government, denounced the cuts. He claims, implausibly, that if he becomes Prime Minister again, the cuts will not be necessary.

A confrontation looms. Once his leg has healed sufficiently, Khan will join thousands of his followers and continue their march to Islamabad. Armed men will wait and no one will back down.

