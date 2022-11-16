Last war in Ukraine: Poland will “trigger Article 4 of NATO” after a missile hits the territory, killing two | world news

By Deborah Haynes, Security and Defense Editor

The deadly missile explosion in Poland marks the first time the Russian war in Ukraine has hit NATO soil in a serious test for the alliance.

But judging by early indications, the crisis does not seem to be the trigger for a direct military conflict between NATO and Moscow.

Instead, it underscores the inherent risk that the war in Ukraine will draw NATO in by accident – ​​by Russian error or miscalculation.

US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia, while the Associated Press news agency quoted US officials as saying it could have been fired by the Ukraine, attempting to shoot down a Russian airstrike against his country.

Poland’s president has so far said his country has no conclusive evidence as to who fired the missile and the strike appears to have been a one-off incident rather than an ongoing threat.

All-out war with Moscow is the last thing NATO wants, but the allies will likely seek to somehow respond to Tuesday’s explosion, which killed two people.

As a first step, they will hold emergency talks on Wednesday morning at their headquarters in Brussels, as Poland prepares to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty. It allows an ally who feels threatened to discuss their concerns and any possible action.

The extent of the reaction will depend on what happened, why and what kind of message the 30 member states want to send to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NATO has so far sought to avoid confrontation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of non-NATO Ukraine in February.

But the alliance has also been alert to the possibility of Russia seeking to test Allied resolve by deliberately targeting its territory or accidentally injuring a member state like Poland that shares a border with Ukraine.

NATO forces will have possible war game scenarios and how best to respond.

This means that once we understand what happened, NATO’s reaction will probably be quick. But that will require consensus.

If the explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, appear to have happened by mistake or to be the result of Ukrainian air defense systems detonating Russian missiles, the allies might choose to further strengthen their own defenses rather than go on the offensive.

If, as seems much less likely, it is established that Russia deliberately launched missiles at Poland, Moscow will have knowingly crossed a red line.

The Allies have made it clear that they will retaliate if any part of NATO is attacked. It could even mean invoking Article 5 of the alliance’s founding treaty, which declares an attack on one is an attack on all and could see NATO allies retaliate with military force.

The threat of an armed response to any armed attack is the cornerstone of the alliance’s ability to defend itself and its interests.

A Russian attack on Poland would be a deliberate test of this resolve.

NATO will need to balance demonstrating that such action will not be tolerated and must never happen again with the need to prevent the outbreak of a wider war between two nuclear-armed adversaries.