Politics
Rotary President Joko Widodo: Don’t be pessimistic
indonesiabaik.id – Indonesia has become one of the hotspots amid global economic gloom due to pandemics, wars, food and energy crises.
The President gives a message
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was present and delivered a keynote speech at the closing of B20 at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Monday (14/11/2022). On this occasion, the President expressed Indonesia’s optimism in the face of the current global economic challenges.
“I said that in every difficulty, in every challenge, there must be an opportunity. Don’t be pessimistic, my deposit at that time, I remember not to be pessimistic,” the president said.
The president added that when he first spoke to the B20 at the start of his term in January, he was still in a pandemic state. Yet, ten months later, it turns out that there are still pandemics, wars, food crises, energy crises to financial crises.
Grand strategy to face global challenges
Nevertheless, the head of state remains grateful because in the second quarter, Indonesia grew again by 5.44%, and in the third quarter, Indonesia grew again by 5.72%. Even in terms of inflation, Indonesia managed to manage it up to 5.9% in September due to an increase in fuel prices, but in October it was 5.7% and had again fall.
President Joko Widodo added that Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund or IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, said Indonesia was one of the bright spots amid the global economic slowdown. To maintain Indonesia’s economic situation, three major strategies are needed to deal with global challenges.
The first strategy is downstream and industrialization. Then, secondly, there is the concept of green economy, in which Indonesia has great potential in the field of renewable energy with a potential of 443.00 megawatts, both from hydroelectricity, geothermal, from solar panels to wind power. The third strategy that can be developed is digitization. In this case, the President called on developed countries to help small (micro) business players, because digitalization can help micro business players.
