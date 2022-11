Donald Trump said something interesting – Mother Jones

Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut it short, former President Trump made an interesting point.

For the most part, Trump tackled all of his usual tired talking points, some said with little energy. He ranted about immigration, “radical left democrats,” critical race theory, MS-13 (he called them “savages”), fentanyl, the threat of nuclear war, inflation, gasoline and “the bloody streets of our time. -big cities” that have become “sinks of violent crime”.

But when Trump outlined his plans for how to “dismantle the deep state and restore government by the people,” he went beyond the usual calls to “drain the swamp.”

Instead, he promised a series of anti-corruption measures.

Trump said he would push for a constitutional amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress; a permanent ban on taxpayer funding of political campaigns; and a ban on “members of Congress getting rich by trading stocks with insider information.” If you read the comments out of context, you might have thought you were hearing Elizabeth Warren.

Trump used these reform suggestions as a transition to complain about the length of elections in the United States and to argue for “paper votes, same-day voting, voter identification so simple.”

The discussion was far more moderate than his Jan. 6, 2021 statement that the previous election was a “flagrant assault on our democracy.” The Mar-a-Lago audience didn’t seem as thrilled with Trump as the typical crowd at MAGA rallies, and the speech was so rambling it was hard to tell how the former president intended to frame his 2024 run. Still, one could see a way forward in which Trump tries to turn his 2020 election into an anti-corruption message, even if that sounds a little rich coming from a man embroiled in constant scandal.

If the final minutes of Trump’s speech were a reliable predictor of the points he will hammer on the campaign trail, we might see a more toned down Trump, with a common-sense reform message that will appeal to more than his sycophant. right-wing supporters.

I don’t know what’s scarier.

