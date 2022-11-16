Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese met Xi Jinping at the G20 proving power trumps rules

We do not live in a rules-based world order. We live in a power-based order.

Xi Jinping’s separate meetings with Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden on Tuesday prove that if proof was needed.

Xi Jinping is the same Xi Jinping today as he was yesterday. The leader who oversaw what has been called a genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

The same Xi Jinping who threatens war on Taiwan. The same Xi Jinping who crushes dissent. Which has tightened its iron grip on Hong Kong, tearing apart a country’s commitment to two systems.

This is the same Xi Jinping that Joe Biden called a thug.

The same Xi who calls Vladimir Putin his best friend and signed a no-holds-barred pact with the Russian leader on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Albanese welcomes "constructive" meeting with Xi Jinping

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese sit down with Xi Jinping not because he is a friend but because he is powerful. He might just be the most powerful leader in the world.

He is the lifetime leader of the most important economic nation on the planet. The largest engine of economic growth in the world and soon to overtake the United States as the largest economy. By some measures, it already is.

China is not Russia

China is essential. It’s not Russia. It cannot be easily isolated. Sanctions would cost us dearly.

A war with China would be catastrophic. Economically, it would be like mutually assured destruction.

It is too late to expect China to become like us. Albanese is correct that China has a different system.

Obviously not liberal democratic. But that doesn’t mean it’s not legit.

It is part of the world order. It is a member of the World Trade Organization, the World Health Organization, five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with veto power, a contributor to the maintenance of world peace.

China’s rise has been facilitated by the global order. But this is not reflected in the world order. Major institutions are still dominated by post-war Western powers.

Only a European or an American, for example, can lead the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank.

This post-war pact is torn. Not that America isn’t powerful yet, not that Europe isn’t important, but China is undeniable.

Xi knows it. He constantly says that the West is declining and the East is rising. He asks China to have a bigger place at the table.

He laid red lines and he will not back down. Taiwan will be “reunited” with the mainland, he said, by force if necessary.

It’s not negotiable.

He is preparing for war even though it is to be hoped that it will not happen. He builds an army to match his economic power.

China is there. It cannot be wished away. The United States is not the world’s only superpower.

What is Australia’s position?

For Australia, there is a thaw in frozen diplomatic relations with China. Australia’s future is determined by how we manage our relationship with the big two.

But the fate of the world is determined by the two greats themselves.

The big question: who will shape the 21st century?

Democracy is on the decline globally. The United States appears as an exhausted nation.

The midterm elections may have given Trumpism a break. But Donald Trump has always been a symptom of a deeper malaise, and it hasn’t gone away.

The American social contract is broken. He is paralyzed by inequality. He is lacerated by race.

Joe Biden is a break from Trump’s excesses and disruptions. Even if he runs and wins a second term, he is not the future of the United States.

More broadly, the West cannot expect the liberal democracy that triumphed in the 20th century to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

It is tested at home and abroad.

Market-oriented neoliberalism came crashing down in the global financial crisis of 2008. Globalization has produced as many if not more losers than winners.

Those who remain have fallen under the spell of the siren song of political populists. From Hungary, to Poland, to Italy, to India, to Turkey, to the United States, race-based nationalists, far-right white supremacists and identitarians have triumphed.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali on Monday. ( Reuters: Kevin Lamarque )

Xi knows what he wants

The West is not finished, any more than America. The war in Ukraine has reinvigorated liberal democratic resolve.

But Russia was never the big question. China is.

If Western leaders don’t know what the 21st century looks like. If they lack vision other than clinging to past glories. So Xi certainly knows what he wants.

His dream is for China to return to the pinnacle of world power.

There are questions about China. Its future is no more assured than the West is doomed. He is getting older. Its economy is slowing down. COVID has exposed the limits of Xi’s ability to control everything.

There are a lot of “ifs” about China. But the “ifs” are not the basis of our foreign policy.

Xi cannot be ignored

We need to understand Xi. We need to understand that history matters. National humiliation is in his bones.

Xi may look at the West with vengeance, but he also wants what the West has. Leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, from Mao Zedong to Deng Xiaoping to Xi, have sought to beat the West at its own game.

There are similarities between the West and China as there are differences.

But the differences are fundamental.

We must understand that in China, at least under Xi, harmony is more important than freedom.

Harmony will impose itself by force.

We need to share a world with power and a man who wants a say in the rules-based order. But maybe still be willing to play by the rules.

China can be odious to many. Xi may be a rogue, but he cannot be ignored.

We speak again with Xi. It is important for the hopes of peace and stability. But it also tells us that morality will be less important than interests.

This is how the power-based order works.

But now that we are talking, we still need to find a language that both parties can understand.

Stan Grant is the ABC’s international affairs analyst and host of Q+A on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. He also presents China Tonight Monday at 9:35 p.m. on ABC TV and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC News Channel.