Attack on Imran Khan has deepened political chaos in Pakistan and portends uncertain and unstable times | India is blooming





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured during a protest rally in Punjab province on November 3 in an incident that left one bystander dead and at least six others including leaders du Khan’s (PTI), injured.

The attack on Khan propelled Pakistan into a new phase of political instability, characterized by the increased likelihood of further political violence. The reaction to the attack among Imran’s supporters was swift, and protest demonstrations that took place in all provinces of the country saw participants claiming that the attack had “crossed the red line” and pledging that would lay down their lives for their leader. , whose popularity across the country has surged in recent months.

The Pakistani military, which in the past moved quickly to contain potential instability and chaos, now finds itself facing political and social polarization on a level unprecedented in the country’s history and could therefore her traditional vocation as guardian of law and order in the country difficult to reconstruct.

Anticipating this, army chief of staff Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that the army would remain neutral. Nevertheless, fears abound that an increase in volatility could lead to the declaration of martial law, even if initially only in certain parts of the country.

The details of exactly how the attack on Imran Khan took place are highly disputed. The government said the only gunman involved was harmed by un-Islamic practices engaged in by Khan and his protesting followers, including playing songs and music at gatherings even at the time of the call to prayer. Former information minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, who was behind Khan on the truck, seemed to agree with this version. He told the AFP news agency that “there was a guy who was in front of the container that had this automatic gun. He fired a burst. Everyone in the front row was hit.” Imran Khan, on the other hand, claimed there were two attackers. Khan told CNN: “They fired three bullets from my right leg. The left had shrapnel which they left inside”. He further claimed that the whole assassination plot against him was hatched two months ago and added, “It all started when I was deposed, and from then on it was expected to my party collapsing, but what happened instead was that there was a big public backlash and my party got huge support”. Asked what information he received and from whom, he said he got it from intelligence agencies. “Remember, three and a half years I was in power. I have links with the intelligence agencies, the various agencies that operate”. Khan wrote a letter to the country’s president, Arif Alvi, asking him to act against “the abuse of power and violations of laws and the Constitution”. He wrote: “No person or institution of the state can be above the laws of the land. We have witnessed massive abuses of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within state organizations, including torture and abductions in custody, all carried out with impunity. You hold the highest office in the state and I ask you to act now to put an end to the abuse of power and the violation of our laws and the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen”.

Khan entered risky territory when on November 3 itself he blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) counter-intelligence director Gen. Faisal Naseer division for the attack. Khan called on his supporters to step up their protests against these three officials. “As long as these three men do not resign, we must protest, against injustice, we must make a jihad against them, jihad means opposing injustice,” he said. Khan also demanded that the Pakistani army chief take action against “black sheep” within the army and pledged to resume the protest and target Islamabad once he recovered.

Khan’s accusations drew an immediate and strong response from the military, with the Director General (DG) of Interservice Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, issuing a statement on November 4 that read: “The baseless and irresponsible allegations by President PTI against the institution and in particular a senior officer are absolutely unacceptable and misplaced. The Pakistan Army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organization.” The ISPR also threatened to take legal action against Khan. “No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity. Bearing this in mind, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and take legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence,” said said the ISPR. In Pakistan, it is not common to publicly accuse senior intelligence and military officers of conspiring to kill a political leader.

Pakistan’s history over the 75 years of its existence has been characterized by political violence against leaders of all parties and all affiliations, beginning with the assassination of its first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in a public meeting in Rawalpindi in 1951. Repeated military interventions, direct and indirect, in politics, especially at times when the country experienced instability, has been the scourge of the country. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a popular prime minister, was ousted in a military coup by General Zia-ul Haq and then hanged in April 1979. In 1988, Zia-ul Haq himself died in an accident aircraft allegedly caused by political enemies. Most recently, the daughter of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto were assassinated in December 2007. Before that, she had survived a mass suicide bombing in Karachi while campaigning for re-election in 2007. The Military leader in charge at the time of Benazir’s death – General Pervez Musharraf – also faced repeated assassination attempts, including one involving a bomb exploding under a bridge as his car drove over it. Another prime minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani, survived an assassination attempt in 2008. In 2011, Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who was minister of minority affairs, was assassinated in Islamabad and Salman Taseer, a businessman liberal who was governor of the province of Punjab. , was shot by a bodyguard. Both Taseer and Bhatti had criticized Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to target religious minorities.

The violence is not directed only against the Pakistani leadership. Other forms of conflict have also influenced Pakistani politics. Over the decades, separatists have fought to win recognition, autonomy and central government resources with peaceful protests, but also with guns and bombs. Writing in The Guardian, Jason Burke quoted Owen Bennett-Jones, a former BBC Islamabad correspondent and Pakistan expert, as saying: “Every day in Pakistan you can open a newspaper and see news about people who have been killed for political, financial, tribal reasons. , or religious motives… as well as simple delinquency, and it goes from the top to the bottom of society”. Bennett-Jones, the author of a book on the Bhutto dynasty, added: “One of the reasons for political violence is that the killers enjoy impunity. The killers know they won’t go to jail if they have enough political support”. Burke pointed out that state violence has also skyrocketed, with the military and other security forces turning their guns on citizens in the name of protecting the country from subversion. Terrorists and armed militants have been widely used as proxies by the security services to pursue their own agendas at home and abroad.

As Michael Kugelman pointed out in Foreign Policy, the attack on Khan has put Pakistan’s military in the hot seat as it faces a difficult situation in a weaker position than it is used to, supporters angered by Khan already converging on the military installations in protest. The institution has suffered months of highly unusual direct and public attacks on its leaders. The army is therefore now lacking in weight: it has lost popularity and its current leadership is unstable as it prepares to bring in a new army chief in the coming weeks. If the PTI in the coming weeks can muster and sustain large enough crowds to significantly disrupt life in the capital Islamabad, the military will find itself further backed amid intense polarization and anger.

As the Stimson Center noted, Imran Khan’s popularity has rebounded since his ouster, in part because of the unpopular economic decisions his successor was forced to make. The current long march is Khan’s second such protest since the spring to demand a snap election. As well as committed PTI supporters, it has also attracted many who are frustrated with Pakistan’s current political dispensation – including the role of the military despite its proclaimed neutrality. The ranks of disgruntled swelled further after the October murder of pro-PTI TV presenter Arshad Sharif, who was killed by police in Kenya in an alleged case of mistaken identity that raised questions in Pakistan and provoked unprecedented denials from the state. Even if instability persists and the military decides to intervene, the reaction of Imran’s supporters would be very different from how people have reacted to previous military interventions. Imran’s assassination attempt removed much of the people’s self-imposed censorship. As people demonstrated outside the Corps Commander’s office in Peshawar, others were recorded chanting that the uniform is the cause of terrorism and hooliganism.

As the respected Pakistani daily Dawn eloquently summed up in a scathing Nov. 7 editorial titled “Democrats, Dictators and Demagogues”, “The system is imploding, dramatically – collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by decades political engineering, not to mention military takeovers,” adding ominously that “Nobody seems to know how this is all going to end.”

