Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the third working session at the G20 Summit – ThePrint – ANIFeed





bali [Indonesia]Nov. 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to attend the session on digital transformation during the 17th edition of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 leaders’ summit. On the second day of his visit to Bali, Prime Minister Modi arrived in the mangrove forest. He was greeted upon his arrival by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Climate Alliance (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates under Indonesia’s G-20 chairmanship. More than 50 species of mangroves can be found spread over 5000 km2 in India. India emphasizes the protection and restoration of mangroves, rich sites of biodiversity and real carbon sinks. During the visit to the mangrove forest, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted each other. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of eight countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The Prime Minister is expected to strike bilateral agreements with the leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom. Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the spot. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday evening, PM Modi received a traditional welcome. “Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome to Bali! tweeted the prime minister. On Tuesday, he also addressed the G20 working session on food and energy security where he reiterated India’s longstanding position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said: “We we have to find a way to get back on the path to a ceasefire”. in Kyiv. He also said: “I have repeated many times that we must find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.” “Over the past century, World War II has wreaked havoc around the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it’s our turn. The responsibility for creating a new world order for the post-Covid period rests on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world,” Prime Minister Modi said. Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi met with various world leaders. He met with World Bank President David Malpass, his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/pm-narendra-modi-arrives-at-venue-for-third-working-session-at-g20-summit/1218958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos