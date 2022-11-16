No war yet but China’s Xi Jinping won’t stop until he knows US red line on Taiwan

Ja colorful mural hung above the table where the fate of the world was decided: Leading his barefoot soldiers Through the gorges and jungles of Guizhou, Commander Hsiao Keh pushes his troops to victory in the Long March, culminating in the triumph of the Red Army. Driven by imageperhaps, the aging Prime Minister Zhou Enlai gave a very detailed and accurate interpretation of the military maneuvers, describing the battle with great vigor and arm movements.

We hope we don’t need to face you in battle after hearing this description, politely replied US President Richard Nixon.

Taiwan is the crucial issue, Zhou had warned during the secret talks of the previous year, until the summit meeting. Taiwan should be considered part of China. Taiwan is a province of China.

Five days after Nixon and Zhou met under the mural of the elegant Diaoyutai Palace in Beijing, once Emperor Zhangzong’s favorite fishing spot, their countries signed what became known as the the Shanghai press release. The United States conceded to China’s demands to end its military presence in Taiwan and accepted Taiwan as part of China. All he hopes for is a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan issue.

Taiwan crisis

At the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia earlier this week, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met face to face for the first time after taking office as leaders of their countries in hopes of managing a dangerous escalating tensions over Taiwan. Even as the People’s Liberation Army simulated a military blockade of the island nation, with warplanes penetrating through the so-called median line separating the two countries, the congress of Communist Party claimed that the wheels of history turn towards the reunification of China.

Admiral Michael Gilday, the chief of US naval operations, warned that Beijing was preparing be able to attack the island next year.

In the face of economic stagnation, demographic decline and the bite of tech sanctions targeting its artificial intelligence and robotics sectors, academics like Hal Brands have argued, Xi knows he must act to grab Taiwan nowor lose the opportunity forever. Xi’s aggressive stance on Taiwan, it’s also possible, was meant to intimidate Asian neighbors, hoping that America was too mired in the war in Ukraine to risk becoming embroiled in a crisis. Asian.

Xi’s true intentions are known only to himself, but he could also have bet that Biden would be weakened by the midterm elections. This would have led US policymakers to turn inward and avoid a crisis that could harm the economy.

For its part, the People’s Republic also has good reasons to avoid a real war over Taiwan. On the one hand, a conflict would be expensive. Taiwan is a major investor and market in China. Moreover, a war would sever China’s vital trade ties with countries like Japan and South Korea. Even if these economic shocks could be absorbed, Taiwan is militarily ready to inflict heavy losses on an invading force.

Even then, a deal on Taiwan is likely to prove elusive, as it involves questions of ideology and regional influence. During his meeting with Xi, Biden pointed to China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which are undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region. For his part, Xi called Taiwan the first red line not to be crossed.

Like his predecessors, Xi will likely wonder: where exactly is the red line of the Americas on Taiwan?

Bad appreciation of China

Before his election in 1969, Nixon had written an article in the influential newspaper Foreign Affairs, laying the foundations of its China policy. Since the 1949 revolution, the United States had refused to recognize China, seeing communism as a threat to its interests in Asia. The world can’t be safe until China changes. Nixon supported. So our goal, insofar as we can influence events, should be to bring about change. The way to do this is to persuade China that it must change.

For President Nixon, the stakes were high: China seemed to hold the keys to a face-saving exit from Vietnam and the potential to become a Cold War ally against the Soviet Union.

To do this, declassified documents show, Nixon was willing to offer China a security guarantee against the Soviet Union even when the PLA was fighting American troops in Vietnam. He withdrew the U.S. Navy from the Taiwan Strait and embarked on the phased withdrawal stationed on the island under the 1954 U.S.-Taiwanese Mutual Defense Treaty.

For the United States, this marked a fundamental shift in position. Since 1950, after the invasion of South Korea in 1950, American forces had repeatedly affirmed their presence across the Taiwan Strait, signaling a willingness to use military force to deter invasion.

The PLA tested the United States’ commitment to Taiwan in 1954, launching a series of raids on the islands off Taiwan. Later that year, the PLA occupied the Daichen chain islands. The United States responded by sending seven aircraft carriers to lead a fleet. The confrontation led President Dwight Eisenhower to sign the Mutual Defense Treaty with Taiwan. Fear of war led China to end its bombardment of Taiwan.

Again in 1958 the PLA bombed the islands of Kinmen and Matsu. This time, the United States sent a fleet of four aircraft carriers, armed with atomic weapons. The Soviet Union, fearing the crisis would escalate into a major war, forced China to back down.

However, after Nixon’s détente with China, the Taiwan-US Mutual Defense Treaty came to an end. The Taiwan Relations Act now commits the United States to make available to Taiwan such defense articles and defense services as are necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities.

A bad bet?

During the 1980s, the researcher Chas Freeman noted, the American bet seems to be paying off, with China withdrawing offensive military positions across the strait. Trade boomed, and in 1993 envoys from both countries held talks in Singapore. However, tensions quickly resurfaced. When Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui announced his intention to hold the country’s first free and fair elections in 1995, the PLA fired rockets into waters north of the country and moved troops into areas of invasion.

The United States moved two aircraft carrier battle groups to waters near Taiwan, allowing the elections to take place.

In his later years, Nixon developed doubts about the detente he had engineered, as post-Tiananmen China seemed to sink deeper into authoritarianism. The rise of Xiand China’s increasingly aggressive postures at its peripheries across Asia has cemented these concerns across a wide spectrum of American opinion.

For some in China, however, the Americas’ engagement is paper thin. As far as Americans are concerned, North Korean dictator Kim Il-sung was told by the Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1950, on the eve of the invasion from the south, there is no need to be afraid of them. The Americans will not enter a third world war for such a small territory.

During his two years in office, President Biden sought to prove that prophecy wrong. Taiwan makes its own judgment on its independence, it said in september, it is their decision. The remark, a reversal of the agreement reached at Diaoyutai Palace, surprised many observers. Biden, however, appears to have concluded that strategic competition with China cannot be avoided and that he has the wherewithal to secure America’s victory.

Xi has backed off for now, but a long crushing challenge likely lies ahead.

