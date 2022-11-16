PM Modi plants mangroves in the mangrove forest of Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park in Bali

By PTI

BALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, visited and planted mangroves in Bali’s largest mangrove forest, Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here on Wednesday.

Modi is in Bali to attend the G20 summit which opened here on Tuesday. Modi was greeted at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the official opening of the summit.

He had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi and other G20 leaders visited a mangrove forest in Bali, giving a strong message of unity to fight climate change and boost sustainable development. India has also joined the Alliance of mangroves for climate,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

“With G-20 leaders in the mangrove forest in Bali,” Modi tweeted.

Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts.

India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates under Indonesia’s G-20 chairmanship, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

More than 50 species of mangroves can be found spread over 5,000 km2 in India. India is emphasizing the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are sites rich in biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks, he said.

Modi was joined by other world leaders including US President Biden and French President Macron in the mangrove plantation.

The leaders, all dressed in light-colored clothing, gathered to plant groves in what an announcer said was a symbolic pledge to counter global warming. Each leader was taken to a small mangrove for planting. leaders then followed detailed instructions on feeding bags and planting holes for the baby mangroves. The leaders heard about the different species of mangroves and their lifespan (up to 100 years).

Biden walked alongside Modi as he listened to Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s presentation. Widodo told them that the forest has 150 types of mangrove species.

The leaders walked through a greenhouse and applauded the mangrove planters before ending their tour.

In his address to the G20 summit on Tuesday, Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, developments in Ukraine and the global issues associated with it have caused havoc in the world and lamented that the chains of global supplies are in “ruins”. “.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year, starting December 1, 2022.

The G20 includes 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States United States and European Union (EU).