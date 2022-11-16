At G-20, Modi walks away from Biden and exchanges greetings with Xi

New Delhi: On the sidelines of the G-20 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a short aside with US President Joe Biden, where they discussed Ukraine and exchanged greetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi met Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders’ summit, where they reviewed the continued deepening of the strategic partnership between India and the United States. It is understood that the meeting was not a structured bilateral meeting, but rather a conversation held on the go.

There was also a separate three-way discussion between Biden, Modi and G-20 host Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Later, Modi and Xi exchanged courtesies at the end of the dinner, official sources said, but no further details were shared. The two leaders previously attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September in Samarkand.

Modi also met British Prime Minister Sunak, their first face-to-face interaction since he took power last month. another tweet.

The MEA issued two separate press releases on Modis’ meeting with Biden and the trilateral te–te.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as the Quad and I2U2. “They reviewed the continued deepening of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, including cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc. says the MEA statement.

In addition, the two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments”, which refers to the conflict in Ukraine and its implications.

“Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support in strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed his belief that the two countries will continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 chairmanship,” he said.

While the Quad includes India, the United States, Australia, and Japan, the members of I2U2 are the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Israel.

India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

The Indian leader is expected to have more structured bilateral meetings on Wednesday with his counterparts from the UK, France, Indonesia, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Italy and Australia.

The White House did not release a report on the bilateral meeting between India and the United States, but issued a brief statement on the trilateral draw.

In the face of significant global challenges, leaders discussed how the G20 continues to demonstrate its collective ability to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in our economies and beyond, tackle crises climate, energy and food, strengthen the global health architecture and promote technological transformation, the US statement said.

Indian reading also claimed that the discussions revolved around the G20.

The MEA said the Indian Prime Minister spoke about the importance of the G-20 summit in working to overcome global challenges. He also indicated that India would give voice to other developing countries during its chairmanship.

Meanwhile, uncertainty abounds over the adoption of the G-20 joint statement on Wednesday.

The Reuters The news agency had reported that a draft statement noted that most countries strongly condemned the invasion of Ukraine. The document also indicates that there are other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions.

According to the Russian state news agency TASSthe draft joint statement also said, today’s era should not be war.

The joint declaration must be adopted by consensus. Therefore, any division over language could lead to the summit, the first since the invasion of Ukraine, ending without a declaration.

(With contributions from the agency)