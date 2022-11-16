China’s schizophrenic friendship with beloved Australia

Xi also had conciliatory words and a warm handshake for Joe Biden; he was receptive to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s call for China to play a bigger role with North Korea; and he chatted with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Frances Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It’s part of Xi’s wider charm offensive as he returns to the world stage after a three-year absence with the security of having been recently nominated for a third term as leader.

His motivation is self-interest. China is facing unprecedented economic challenges at home and Beijing is realizing that isolating itself from its most powerful trading partners will not be beneficial.

It has been reminiscent of Wolf Warrior diplomacy for some time, but Xi’s actions in Bali this week formalize a change in Beijing’s approach.

Wolf Warrior diplomacy did not work. You saw the solidarity with the West, they were screwed over by the Russians, then more friendly countries like the Germans and the French start to change their position, says an Australian businessman living in China.

They realized that maybe they needed to pivot and make some easy wins where they could.

Xi’s 30-minute meeting with Albanese did not yield substantial results such as the lifting of trade bans or the release of Australian citizens locked up on bogus national security charges, but that was never the expectation.

Still, the significance of Xi’s diplomatic about-face for Australia after years of freezes is not underestimated.

Business sees today as positive, but there is a lot to be done, says Warwick Smith, who heads the Business Council of Australias global engagement committee and was in Bali for the summit. His comments reflect the business community’s cautious optimism toward China.

They still want to work with the world’s second largest economy, but there’s too much water under the bridge for things to go back to how they were before 2018.

Don’t expect too much

What concrete action follows the Bali handshake, if any, is key.

Don’t expect a sudden lifting of sanctions on $20 billion of Australian trade. Beijing has never officially acknowledged its politically motivated bans and restrictions, a violation of World Trade Organization rules in the first place. If China pushes them back, it will be done quietly and gradually.

With Australian exporters forced to seek new markets over the past two years, some may not be interested anyway. It’s a point subtly raised by Resources Minister Madeleine King during a visit to Japan this week, where one of the questions on the table is how to break China’s grip on raw materials. of rare earths.

Coal has found other destinations and coal is in demand around the world, King said The Australian Financial Review shortly after the end of the Xi-Albanese meeting.

[Australian coal miners] have found other markets, so we’ll have to see how that plays out if the ban is lifted and if the convenience and complementarity [of exporting to China] overcomes what relationships have been established elsewhere.

For other industries like wine, it would be huge. Crayfish in Western Australia and nationwide, and barley.

One of the benefits for any Australian business exporting to China is that the risk of future barriers has now been significantly reduced.

If Xi calls Australia a friend with a highly complementary economic structure, that message should be conveyed to all levels of government in China under a system where the main directive is to make the leader happy.

Long way to go

This means customs officers could think twice before blocking Australian seafood shipments on the tarmac as they were in 2020, for example.

What happens to the two Australians detained in China, journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun, is less clear. But their friends and family have hoped the issue has now at least been raised personally with Xi.

The next step would be to resume regular formal ministerial dialogue between the two countries and possibly visits by senior politicians or even the prime minister or foreign minister to China. Unlike the Biden-Xi meeting, this was not mentioned after the Australian summit.

While China clearly wants to protect its economic ties with Australia and the rest of the world, its territorial ambitions in the Indo-Pacific and its claim to Taiwan have still not gone away. Security remains the long-term challenge.

It is important not to misinterpret or exaggerate. There is a long way to go in China’s relationship with Australia, or indeed any self-respecting democracy, Rory Medcalf, director of the ANU’s National Security College, tweeted after the summit.

The most realistic prospect will be fragile and limited stability.