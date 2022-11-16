Peng Liyuan attends event for wives of G20 leaders_Xinhua





With the sea and sky in the background, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, takes a group photo with other wives of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 15 2022. Peng attended a G20 summit leaders’ wives event in Bali here on Tuesday morning, hosted by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. (Xinhua/Ding Lin) BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended on Tuesday morning in BALI an event of the wives of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, organized by the Indonesia First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. Iriana warmly welcomed Peng upon her arrival and took photos with her. Along with other rulers’ wives, Peng enjoyed watching dances with Balinese characteristics and took a group photo with the sea and sky in the background. Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched displays of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan woven products, embroidery and eco-friendly foods, and learned about the production process of traditional Indonesian handicrafts such as weaving of palm leaves. Peng also stamped patterns of the G20 summit logo and flowers on a woven bag. Peng also praised Indonesia’s idea of ​​combining handicrafts with women’s empowerment, poverty eradication and ecological conservation, noting that the two countries can strengthen exchanges and cooperation in related fields. and contribute to regional industrial poverty reduction and ecological protection. Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, looks at displays of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan woven products, embroidery and ecological food in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022. Peng on Tuesday morning attended an event of the spouses of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. (Xinhua/Ding Lin) Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, experiences the production process of traditional Indonesian handicrafts in Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Peng attended an event of the wives of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Tuesday morning Bali Summit, hosted by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. (Xinhua/Ding Lin) Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo warmly greets Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and takes photos with her as she arrives for a Group of 20 (G20) summit leaders’ spouses event in Bali, Indonesia, November 15. 2022. Peng on Tuesday morning attended here the event organized by Iriana. (Xinhua/Ding Lin) Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attends an event of the wives of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) Bali summit hosted by Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, in Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022 ( Xinhua/Ding Lin) With other wives of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, enjoys watching dances with Balinese characteristics in Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Peng on Tuesday morning attended here an event of the wives of the leaders of the G20 summit in Bali, organized by the First Lady of Indonesia Iriana Joko Widodo. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

