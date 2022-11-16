Narendra Modi: “Question of pride for the Indians”; Prime Minister Modi takes over India’s G20 Presidency in Bali | India News







In his closing address to the summit, PM Fashion said it is a matter of pride for every Indian as the country takes over the presidency.

“We will organize G20 meetings in different states and cities of India. Together we will make the G20 a catalyst for global change,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India’s G20 Presidency will be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented”.

“Over the next year, we will strive for the G20 to function as a global engine to build momentum for collective action,” Prime Minister Modi said.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year, starting December 1, 2022.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said that the principle of “data for development” will be an integral part of the overall theme of India’s upcoming G20 Presidency.

“Digital transformation is the most remarkable change of our time. Appropriate use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty,” Modi said during a session on digital transformation.

Digital transformation should not be limited to a small part of the human race and its greatest benefits will only materialize when digital access becomes truly inclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi said India’s experience over the past few years has shown that if digital architecture is made widely accessible, it can drive socio-economic transformation.

