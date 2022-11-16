G20 Summit in Bali: PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden, Indonesian President Joko Widodo





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Presidents Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali on Tuesday in two crucial meetings. They discussed the importance of bringing major economies together to overcome global challenges. President Biden and Prime Minister Modi discussed deepening the strategic partnership between India and the United States and talked about cooperation in sectors such as emerging technologies, advanced computing, intelligence artificial, etc They also invoked the cooperation of the two nations in groupings such as the Quad, I2U2 etc… Issues such as global and regional developments were also discussed by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden. According to officials, as the two leaders were in conversation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo joined them and it became a trilateral between the two visiting delegates and the host. Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Biden and President Widodo for their commitment to supporting the work of the G20 under the Indian Presidency. President Biden also commended President Widodo for Indonesia’s leadership in galvanizing countries around the world to launch the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic PPR hosted by the World Bank (Fund against pandemic) to fill gaps in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The G20 is working to restore sustainable and inclusive growth in economies and beyond, by addressing the ongoing climate, energy and food crises, strengthening the global health architecture and promoting technological transformation, said the PMO. The prime minister said India would give a voice to developing countries during his presidency. He also highlighted the role of the G20 in assisting vulnerable countries, strengthening economic security and global supply chains, and tackling challenges such as climate change, pandemics, poverty and achieving of the SDGs. Also read: G20 Summit in Bali: PM Modi meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US Prez Joe Biden Also read: G20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping exchange greetings for the first time since the Ladakh crisis

