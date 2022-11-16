Assets running. Can a Republican stop it?





So, Republicans, what will you do?

Donald Trump does not accept to disappear on his own. He declared his presidential candidacy in his familiar style: boastful, lying, sneering but also charismatic and telegenic. Seeking power, he displayed a rare degree of self-discipline in his announcement, despite his Mar-a-Lago speech turning into rally-style riffs that even Fox News cut after about half an hour. .

Trump has focused his attack on the incumbent Democratic president rather than fellow Republicans and potential rivals. He remembered to speak with some respect to racial minorities and women, and to position himself as something more than a wronged victim, even as he claimed that title. He refrained from praising Vladimir Putin or any other of his favorite dictators. He did not repeat the lies about the 2020 elections that he has been telling for two years and which have done so much harm in 2022 to the party on which he has imposed these lies. He even broke precedent and paid tribute to his wife, family and supporters. He even reluctantly admitted to being a politician.

Trump has been president before, and looking at his performance on Tuesday night, it’s not unimaginable that he could be president again.

So, again, Republicans, what are you going to do?

Trump ranks first in Republican presidential preference polls. He amassed a huge trove of campaign funds: $100 million in hand. It has a still powerful slogan in America First, and delivers a clear and direct message: Things were better when I was president. They can still be better. He appears no less physically and mentally vigorous than when he entered presidential politics in 2015.

If his announcement speech seemed meandering and boring to some as it spanned a second hour, well, so did his speeches as president. His followers didn’t care then, so why would they start to care now?

Trump’s rivals for the Republican nomination in 2024 predict, hope or fantasize that Trump will be sidelined by his party’s disappointing midterm performance in 2022. They insist that rank-and-file Republicans will blame Trump for chess rather than any of them, even if they were as guilty as he was. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also campaigned for Kari Lake and Blake Masters, as did Virginias Glenn Youngkin.

The extremists and crackpots who did so poorly in 2022 had won competitive primaries in which Republicans were free to choose other candidates, if they wished. Why then is Trump more responsible for the Republican Senate’s losses than Rick Scott, the Republican Senate’s National Campaign Leader, who has spent more than $180 million with so little to show?

Scott, not Trump, offered a plan for massive cuts to Social Security and Medicare if Republicans win the Senate. Senator Lindsey Graham, not Trump, proposed a nationwide abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Trump did not enact brutally invasive and repressive state abortion laws; it was the Republican parties in the state themselves. Trump did not say that if Wisconsin elected a Republican governor, the state would never have free elections again. Trump didn’t pose for campaign ads looking like a serial killer on his way to a mass shooting.

Many in the Republican Party who already disapprove of Trump want to blame him for the 2022 outcome. Whether Republican primary voters agree or why they should is not at all clear.

No. If the GOP needs to stop Trump, then Oh, Trump was great before, but it’s time for someone new now isn’t much of an argument. And the party should act to stop it. If Republicans believe Trump was really great before, and if he’s eligible to run again, why not support him? When he talks about his great record of political victories, either what he says is true or it’s pure fable. If that’s true, then what Republican wouldn’t want more wins? And if it’s just a fable, then someone internally has to be the first to say it.

It would involve an unusual statement of truth. DeSantis collects big checks. Last summer, he received $10 million from a single donor. Major donors trust him to use their money responsibly. They don’t trust Trump anymore. But small donors don’t know what big donors know. They keep giving to Trump and they will keep giving until the conservative media starts to openly discuss how Trump is abusing their generosity. The hated liberal media reported on Trump’s fraudulent PACs. The scam will not stop until the conservative media validates reporting for an educated public not to believe anything that does not come from an ideologically approved source.

The ancient Greeks told the story of a hero named Theseus, who ventured into the labyrinth to encounter and defeat a terrible monster, the Minotaur. Theseus gathered his courage, grabbed his weapon, fought and won.

Theoretically, the hero could have waited until the monster got bored and voluntarily retired from the monster business. But that’s just an excuse to let the monster win. Monsters don’t get bored; they don’t retire. Those who will not fight and defeat the monster will suffer humiliation and destruction by the monster.

This is the fate now facing a Republican elite whose only thought is to hide, shy away and mumble.

In the months between now and Election Day in 2024, Trump will likely face legal, criminal and civil risks. Many in the Republican world hope these threats will eliminate Trump for them. But when the threats come, will they rally to Trump’s defense? That’s what they did when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for stolen government documents. Trump’s Republican allies then endorsed his false claims that he was a victim of state persecution and pushed their party to shield the ex-president from the law he had willfully violated. If they repeat this performance, they will make Trump a martyr until the nomination.

If they yearn for legal trouble from Trump to disqualify him, they should signal to their supporters that those legal troubles are just and legitimate, and not acts of political persecution by the Biden administration or the New York Attorney General. And if Republican leaders don’t defend the law, against Trump, they will lean to defend Trump, against the law. They trained extensively alongside Trump against the law from 2015 to 2022, and that practice brought them to where they are today. If they want to escape their predicament, they have to change their practice.

The choices are fight or give in. These have been the choices since the beginning, and they still are the choices. If the Republicans want a different outcome this time, then this time they will have to change their behavior. There is no loose way out of the dilemma. Fight the Minotaur or be devoured by it.

