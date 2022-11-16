South Korean leader urges Chinese Xi to play bigger role in North Korea





Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged China to play a more active and constructive role in countering North Korea’s nuclear threat when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia, officials said. Xi told Yoon he hoped South Korea would try to improve relations with rival North Korea, Yoon’s office said, reflecting the two countries’ differing views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the G-20, the first summit between the two countries’ leaders since December 2019, came after North Korea tested dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks. Some experts say North Korea was able to continue its barrage of missile tests in part because China and Russia opposed efforts by the United States and its allies to enact new UN sanctions against the North. Washington is locked in a strategic competition with Beijing and a confrontation with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. China, North Korea’s biggest source of aid and its economic lifeline, would have the greatest leverage over North Korea. But he is suspected of failing to fully enforce UN sanctions on North Korea and sending clandestine aid to help keep his impoverished socialist ally afloat, which he sees as a bulwark against US influence. on the Korean Peninsula. When meeting with Xi, President Yoon said he hoped China would play a more active and constructive role (on the North Korean issue) as a neighbor and as a member of the UN Security Council, after noting that North Korea had recently escalated its nuclear activities and missile threats by launching provocations with unprecedented frequency, Yoons’ office said in a statement. Xi said China and South Korea have common interests on the Korean Peninsula and the two nations should safeguard peace. He also said he hoped South Korea would actively seek better relations with North Korea, Yoons’ office said. A Chinese government statement on the meeting did not say whether the two leaders had discussed North Korea. According to the Chinese statement, Xi said China stands ready to work with South Korea to strengthen bilateral relations and bring greater stability to the region and the world. He quoted Xi as stressing the need for the two countries to increase strategic communications and political trust. Yoons’ office also said the South Korean leader proposed that the two countries hold regular high-level talks to jointly respond to the pandemic, global economic crisis and climate issues. He said Xi agreed on the need for high-level dialogue. Since taking office in May, Yoon, a conservative, has sought to cement his country’s military alliance with the United States and participate in US-led regional initiatives. The Yoon government has repeatedly said such measures would not target China, its biggest trading partner. Some analysts say Yoon’s tilt towards Washington could trigger economic retaliation from China, as it did in 2017 when South Korea allowed the United States to install a missile defense system on its territory that Beijing considers a security threat. But others say China is likely to be cautious about further economic retaliation because it would bring South Korea closer to the United States and escalate anti-China sentiment in South Korea. South Korea, the world’s 10th largest economy, is a major supplier of semiconductors, automobiles, smartphones and other electronics, making it an attractive partner for the United States and China.

