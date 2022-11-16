Imran’s representatives wanted money for a watch donated by the Saudi crown prince – Pakistan





A set of specially designed gold watches, pens, rings and cufflinks, which were gifted to Prime Minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, have been sold for just $2 million.

This was revealed by the man who bought the set from Farah Shehzadi aka Gogi.

While speaking exclusively on SAMAA TV on Tuesday, the buyer, Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq, revealed he was a collector of exotic watches.

He added that he was approached by the former head of Imran Khan’s asset recovery unit, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, to ask if he would be interested in buying a rare watch.

When he said he would be interested, negotiations began.

Farooq explained that he took the watch and the rest of the set to a watch dealer to have it appraised.

I asked them to authenticate what kind of watch it was and was told it was a one of a kind diamond encrusted Graff watch with a Khana-e-Kaaba watch face and it was a masterpiece.

He was told he had a market price of around $12-13 million.

When asked how much should he pay if someone wanted to buy it, Farooq said he was told that if he could get a deal for around $5-7 million, it would be a good deal. .

Afterwards, in their negotiations, Farooq said he was able to agree on a price of around $2 million.

One aspect of the low price was that the seller wanted cash payment.

Farooq said that after agreeing to the deal, he withdrew $2 million from his bank and gave it to representatives of the watch owners.

When asked who had come to receive the watch, Farooq pointed to Imran singer Farah Gogi.

Shehzad Akbar informed me that Farah Gogi will bring the [expensive] shows in Dubai.

He revealed that Farah Gogi had brought the watch to him in his office and that it was to her that he had given the money.

What do the Toshakhana archives say?

According to Toshakhana records, the Graff watch with pen, ring and cufflinks was given to Imran during his visit to Saudi Arabia in September 2018.

Records show that the value of the set was assessed at around 100.92 million rupees. Of this amount, the watch alone has been valued at around Rs 85 million.

The pair of cuff links were valued at 5.67 million rupees, the pen at 1.5 million rupees and the gold and diamond ring at 8.75 million rupees.

Imran paid about 20% of the estimated value of the gifts to keep them, or about 20.27 million rupees.

As of September 2018, one US dollar cost around Rs 123.74 in interbank trade, bringing the estimated value of the watch to $815,581.1. The watch alone was worth an estimated $686,924.2.

The payment of around 20.27 million rupees by Imran Khan to keep the gift which at that time amounted to only $163,852.

This means that Imran Khan’s net profit from the sale of the watch, if Umar Farooq’s claims of paying $2 million are to be believed, is $1.84 million.

