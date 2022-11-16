



PALM BEACH, Florida. It’s official.

Former President Donald Trump will once again seek the Oval Office.

Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, made the announcement during a speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

‘I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,’ Trump told an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and reporters gathered in a chandeliered ballroom at Mar-a-Lago. , where he stood flanked by more than 30 Americans. flags and banners that read, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In an all-too-familiar list of grievances, Trump attacked President Joe Biden and his political opponents, saying the United States had “serious problems.” Trump has denounced the country’s inflation and the drug problem in the United States, saying that if re-elected he would tackle inflation and solve the country’s immigration problems.

“We will put America first again,” he added.

WATCH: Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Donald Trump officially declares his 2024 presidential candidacy

Trump listed his accomplishments during his presidency while attacking Biden’s policies on energy, immigration and US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former president did not mention Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who will likely be his toughest challenge in the hunt for the Republican nomination.

The announcement comes as Trump faces a series of increasingly intense criminal investigations, including a Justice Department investigation into the hundreds of documents bearing classified marks that were discovered in boxes and drawers. at Mar-a-Lago.

RELATED: Florida Governor Calls Trump’s ‘DeSanctimonious’ Comment ‘Just Noise’

Aides and allies had urged Trump to wait until the end of the midterms and then until the end of the December 6 Senate elections in Georgia to announce his plans. But Trump, eager to return to the spotlight, is also hoping to avoid a long list of potential challengers, including DeSantis, who ran for re-election last week and is now being urged by many in his party to run for re-election. presidency.

Trump has tried to blame Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP’s performance and McConnell’s allies have criticized Rick Scott, the Florida senator who heads the Senate Republicans’ campaign committee.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former President Donald Trump waves after announcing he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

RELATED: Palm Beach County Republicans stressed over DeSantis-Trump feud

However, Trump received the most criticism for elevating candidates in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona that were unattractive to general election voters because they embraced his lies about the 2020 election or had tough views on issues like abortion that were out of step with the mainstream.

While Trump has the support of Republican No. 3 in the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik, others were already moving on.

RELATED: Did Trump’s Denunciation of DeSantis Kick Off the 2024 Presidential Primary?

When asked if she would support Trump in 2024, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming told reporters on Monday: “I don’t think that’s the right question. I think the question is who is the current leader of the Republican Party?”

When asked who it was, she replied, “Ron DeSantis.”

Only one president in the history of the United States has been elected to two nonconsecutive terms: Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

The Florida Democratic Party released the following statement following Tuesday’s announcement:

“As criminal investigations swirl around him, Donald Trump announces a third campaign for the White House after twice losing the popular vote and inflicting two consecutive midterm disasters on Republicans,” the party’s press secretary said. Florida Democrat Gricel Gonzalez. “The MAGA brand has gone toxic, leaving four-time loser Donald to launch his campaign tonight by boarding an empty Trump train.”

Portions of this article are published with the kind permission of The Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wptv.com/news/political/former-president-donald-trump-officially-declares-2024-presidential-candidacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos