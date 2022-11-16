Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 dinner | world news

Bali (Indonesia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, Reuters news agency reported. The two leaders greet each other and shake hands. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the dinner in Bali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Indonesia for the G-20 summit, India will assume the chairmanship of the powerful grouping from December 1. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his new British counterpart Rishi Sunak during the first day of the G20 summit in Bali.

He interacted with US President Joe Biden at the start of the G20 summit in Bali. Prime Minister Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Also Read: G20 Summit: ‘India-Indonesia relations are strong…’: PM Modi to Indian community in Bali

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia during his two-day visit to the city for the G-20 summit. Addressing the Indian community event, Prime Minister Modi said: “That year when I came to Jakarta, I said that India and Indonesia were maybe 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality we are not 90 nautical miles but 90 nautical miles close.” “Relations between India and Indonesia are strong during good and bad times. In 2018, when Indonesia was hit by an earthquake, we immediately launched Operation Samudra Maitri,” he said. -he declares.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nZorkq4R1Y

ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

The 17th edition of the G20 summit will focus in depth on key issues of global concern under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.

As part of the G20 summit agenda, three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.

The Indonesian president will hand over the presidency of the G20 to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. Prime Minister Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other guests to the G20 Summit to be held in India in 2023.

(With contributions from the agency)