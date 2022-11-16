Politics
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 dinner | world news
Bali (Indonesia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, Reuters news agency reported. The two leaders greet each other and shake hands. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the dinner in Bali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Indonesia for the G-20 summit, India will assume the chairmanship of the powerful grouping from December 1. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his new British counterpart Rishi Sunak during the first day of the G20 summit in Bali.
He interacted with US President Joe Biden at the start of the G20 summit in Bali. Prime Minister Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Also Read: G20 Summit: ‘India-Indonesia relations are strong…’: PM Modi to Indian community in Bali
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia during his two-day visit to the city for the G-20 summit. Addressing the Indian community event, Prime Minister Modi said: “That year when I came to Jakarta, I said that India and Indonesia were maybe 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality we are not 90 nautical miles but 90 nautical miles close.” “Relations between India and Indonesia are strong during good and bad times. In 2018, when Indonesia was hit by an earthquake, we immediately launched Operation Samudra Maitri,” he said. -he declares.
#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nZorkq4R1Y
ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
The 17th edition of the G20 summit will focus in depth on key issues of global concern under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.
As part of the G20 summit agenda, three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.
The Indonesian president will hand over the presidency of the G20 to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. Prime Minister Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other guests to the G20 Summit to be held in India in 2023.
(With contributions from the agency)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/watch-pm-narendra-modi-chinese-president-xi-jinping-exchange-greetings-at-g20-dinner-2535868.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at G20 dinner | world news
- Cricket-Buttler retained by IPL franchise; Williamson and Finch released
- Beijing Stock Exchange has been running smoothly for a year
- Donald Trump officially declares his 2024 presidential candidacy
- Crown Fans Say Diana’s Revenge Dress Deserved More Screen Time
- Amazon launches new prescription venture, Google tests search in healthcare, Mavens raises $90 million round
- Mountain Hawks take on Marist at Stabler Arena on Wednesday night
- Imran’s representatives wanted money for a watch donated by the Saudi crown prince – Pakistan
- South Korean leader urges Chinese Xi to play bigger role in North Korea
- Turkey pushes for peace talks between Russia and UkraineExBulletin
- What’s Next for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Historic Investment in New Climate Technologies?
- No damage was reported after a small earthquake rocked the Greater Montreal area