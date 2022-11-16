Record of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo





President Biden met today with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for economic cooperation. international. In the face of significant global challenges, leaders discussed how the G20 continues to demonstrate its collective ability to bring major economies together to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in our economies and beyond, tackle the climate, energy and current food supply chain, strengthen the global health architecture and promote technological transformation. President Biden commended President Widodo for Indonesia’s leadership in galvanizing countries around the world to launch the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic PPR hosted by the World Bank (Fund against the pandemic) to address gaps in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This success has laid the groundwork to advance substantial collaborations in health and financing during India’s G20 Presidency. During the meeting, President Biden said the United States will continue to support the global leadership of the G20 to develop improved and innovative financing models for multilateral financial institutions to provide solutions to challenges such as climate change, pandemics, economic fragility, poverty reduction and achievement of the SDGs, and to support inclusive development, strengthen economic security and global supply chains. They also discussed the importance of mobilizing public and private finance to bridge the infrastructure gap. President Biden commended the Indonesian G20 Presidency for its efforts towards a successful G20 Leaders’ Summit. He looks forward to continuing to support the work of the G20 under the Indian Presidency. ###

