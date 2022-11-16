Graham Allen reviews “Bonfire of the Decencies”





London 2019: Rally Against Prorogation of Parliament | Alamy 3 minute read Weighty Democratic academics Andrew Blick and Lord Hennessy tell it straight and straight and how our constitution could be improved The authors – two of the biggest democratic beasts in the constitutional jungle – have no political axes to grind. Instead, it is the ax of the reformers that they carry to the mystical, the unwritten, the spontaneous and the deliberately obscure. They drag out our horribly barnacled and malformed constitution. It’s not pretty. This book argues that the Johnson administration – devoid of “decent types” – has laid bare serious vulnerabilities in the UK constitution. It highlights a bewildering list of transgressions of our “unwritten” constitutional rules, measuring actual conduct against the principles to which ministers and officials are (theoretically) committed, found in the ministerial code and elsewhere. They tell us something many of us in Westminster would rather not hear, that the problems run deeper than just the faults of maverick prime ministers. While many Democrats of all parties wanted to see his back, the authors argue that Boris Johnson only intensified existing trends that will continue after his departure. We have already seen, under Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak, other constitutionally reprehensible events. But Andrew Blick and Peter Hennessy also offer hope. It is incumbent upon the elected and unelected to prepare now so that our democracy can evolve and be fit for purpose. Options for restoring stability and renewing the constitution are at hand. They support the recommendations made by the Commission for Standards in Public Life to strengthen the ministerial code. The authors advocate the introduction of an oath of office for incoming prime ministers, publicly committing prime ministers to uphold constitutional standards. The problems run deeper than the simple faults of maverick prime ministers They also suggest a more ambitious goal: a comprehensive ‘written’ constitution for the UK. Such a project is feasible, the authors suggest, especially if it employs innovative methods, relying on deliberative techniques including citizens’ assemblies, made up of randomly selected members of the public. No “great and good” marking their own homework here, instead listen to citizens deliberate, recommend, and – as deliberative dean Jim Fishkin of Stanford University preaches – “practice democracy on the right terms”. Regaining citizens’ confidence in democracy requires their commitment and the renewal of the partnership with their elected representatives, and not just during an election period. The recent 600 citizens’ assemblies (according to the OECD) are the success story of democracy, finding ways to move forward on complex issues such as abortion in Ireland or climate change in a multitude of countries. If we are to escape the yoke of executive sovereignty in the UK and become a pluralist democracy, governments and party leaders must use the best modern means to listen to the voices of citizens. This happens not by turning thorny issues into crude yes/no referendums, but after careful and respectful deliberation where citizens, unfettered by party discipline, lobbyists and media pressure, resolve long-term issues. a term that traditional politics finds insoluble. Having failed to fix our democracy in easier times, the ruthless eye of Blick and Hennessey shows that the plumbing of the depths by recent governments could be the shock needed to turn Westminster’s appeasement into a British blueprint for reinventing democracy with citizens at its heart. Graham Allen is the organizer of the Citizens Convention for UK Democracy and former Labor MP for Nottingham North “Bonfire of the Decencies: Repairing and Restoring the British Constitution” Written by: Andrew Blick and Peter Hennessy

