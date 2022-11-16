Xi Jinping called for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia (French government)

The leader of the Chinese regime Xi Jinping warned on Tuesday at the top of the G20 against the instrumentalization of food and energy as weaponsin a seemingly veiled critique of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But also he asked that the territorial integrity of Ukraine be respectedin what seemed like a new limit to his alliance with Vladimir Poutine.

The concepts of Xi were revealed by Emmanuel Macronwho posted a message on his social networks after the meeting he had with the Chinese head of state. Together with President Xi Jinping, we call for respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, tweeted the French president on Tuesday. The consequences of this conflict go beyond European borders: it is through close coordination between France and China that we will overcome them.

earlier, Xi said: we must firmly oppose the politicization, instrumentalization and militarization of food and energy issuesduring his participation in the summit on the Indonesian island of baliwhere he reaffirmed his opposition to the Western policy of sanctions.

In his intervention, the mandams of the the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also called on major global economies to contain impact of rising interest ratesadopted to combat the inflacine. We must contain global inflation and resolve systemic risks in the economy and finance, Xi said at the appointment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Bali summit (BAY ISMOYO via REUTERS)

He added that developed economies must reduce the negative effect of their monetary policy adjustments and stabilize their debts at a sustainable level.

The federated reserveThe American raised rates to the highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis, seeking to adjust the money supply to contain inflation. The move pushed the dollar to levels not seen in two decades, hurting developing economies that depend on exports or also struggle with inflation.

Xi spoke at the summit a day after meeting his American counterpart Joe Bidena surprisingly friendly meeting in which the two leaders indicated that they would seek to reduce the tensions of recent months.

You may be interested: Joe Biden said China has no imminent plans to invade Taiwan, but called for increasingly aggressive actions

Xi Jinping tambin pidi a las international financial institutions and to commercial creditors who to take part and make efforts to reduce and suspend the debts of developing countries.

Xi assured that these organizations are the main creditors of developing countries, and specifically urged International Monetary Fund (IMF) to accelerate loans from Special drawing rights (SDR) to low-income countries.

Xi speaks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (BAY ISMOYO via REUTERS)

China has launched the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in all its aspects and has suspended the most among all its members, the Chinese leader said.

In addition to this program, created by the world Bank and the MFI With the support of the G20 and established in May 2020, China has also worked with some G20 members under the Common Framework for Debt Treatment, helping developing countries through difficult times, he said. he declares.

Legacy of the 2021 G20 in Rome, it is estimated that the debt restructuring is one of the issues under discussion in Bali, and that formulas such as the DSSI, created in the midst of a pandemic, could be sought to help the most vulnerable countries.

The partners latin american of the G20 (Argentina, Mexico there Brazil), in particular, wish to create the conditions enabling them to restructure their long-term debt.

During his speech, Xi pointed out that the Mondial economy is in a situation frgil due to the tense geopolitical situation, inadequate global governance and the overlapping of multiple crises in areas such as food and energy.

He called for avoiding divisions and conflicting policies between the blocs and, instead, for work hand in hand to open new horizons for cooperation.

The President pointed out that China had proposed the G20 action on digital innovation and cooperationand looks forward to working with all parties to promote an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy, with a view to bridging the digital divide between North and South.

In this sense, he expressed his support for the African Union can join the G20, and assured that the group should always bear in mind the difficulties of developing countries and be attentive to their concerns.

Given the setbacks suffered by economic globalization and the downside risks facing the global economy, we are all going through difficult times, with developing countries bearing the brunt, he said.

(Dita Alangkara via REUTERS)

The Chinese leader also called for actively promoting the reform of the world trade organization (WTO) in order to promote the structuring of an open world economy.

Global trade, digital economy, green transition and anti-corruption are relevant factors driving global development. Progress must be made in liberalizing and facilitating trade and investment, he added.

Xi also recalled his proposal to Global Security Initiative (GSI)to uphold the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations, act in accordance with the principle of the indivisibility of security and persist in the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China, he said, advocates neutralizing disputes through negotiations, settling disputes through consultation and supporting all efforts leading to the peaceful resolution of crises.

Respect to climate changeXi assured that a transition to green and low-carbon development is necessary, but for this it is imperative to respect the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and provide support to developing countries in terms of funds, technology and capacity building, said .

Xi also had words on what he saw as the most pressing challenge to global development, food and energy security, the crisis of which he blamed on supply chains and disrupted international cooperation.

We need to strengthen cooperation in market surveillance and regulation, establish commodity associations, develop an open, stable and sustainable commodity market, as well as work together to unlock supply chains and stabilize prices. in the market, he said.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

Continue reading:

Most G20 countries condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine in draft final declaration

Indonesian president opens G20 summit with call to avoid another cold war

Volodimir Zelensky told G20 it’s time to end Russia’s destructive war