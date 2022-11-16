Prime Minister Modi’s tweet for Britain’s Rishi Sunak after their first G20 summit meeting | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Tuesday that he was happy to see him after their first G20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Glad to see you PM @RishiSunak. Looking forward to working together in the future. @10DowningStreet, PM Modi tweeted, sharing a photo of the two leaders. Read also : ‘More than the people of the US, of the EU’: in Bali, PM Modi highlights India’s achievements since 2014 Earlier in the day, Modi and Sunak – who took charge last month amid political unrest in the country – had a brief interaction on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Sunak’s victory as the first colored and South Asian prime minister in British history was hailed by the Indian community. In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) – referencing the meeting – wrote: Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation on the first day of the @g20org summit in Bali.” Besides Sunak, Modi also had interactions with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other world leaders on Tuesday and exchanged views on a range of issues. Read also : Look: the Indians sing “Modi, Modi”; The PM plays drums at an event in Bali, Indonesia Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday evening to attend the summit. In his address, he spoke about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and said that the world will have to find a way to return to peace in this war-torn country. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The group includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU). India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 on December 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-s-tweet-for-uk-s-rishi-sunak-after-their-1st-meet-at-g20-summit-101668514186107.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos