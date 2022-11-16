Indonesia and international partners secure ground-breaking climate targets and associated funding

Today, at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) event at the G20 Summit, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and leaders of the International Partners Group (IPG) of countries with a view co-led by the United States and Japan, and including Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement, launching a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) developed with Indonesia during its G20 presidency. This historic partnership pursues an ambitious and just transition of the electricity sector in Indonesia, supporting a trajectory compatible with keeping within reach the global warming limit of 1.5 C.

Indonesia will work, with the support of international partners, to develop a comprehensive investment plan to achieve important new goals and policies to reduce GHG emissions and support affected communities by:

Peak total electricity sector emissions by 2030, shifting its projected emissions peak forward.

Cap electricity sector emissions at 290 megatonnes of CO2 in 2030, down from the baseline of 357 MT CO2.

Establish a goal to achieve net zero emissions in the power sector by 2050, bringing forward the net zero emissions goal of the power sector in Indonesia by ten years.

Accelerate the deployment of renewable energy so that renewable energy production represents at least 34% of all electricity production by 2030, which would roughly double the total deployment of renewable energy in this decade compared to to current plans.

To achieve these goals, this long-term partnership aims to mobilize initial public and private financing of $20 billion over a period of three to five years, using a combination of grants, concessional loans, market rate loans, guarantees and private investments. Contributions to JETP include $10 billion in public sector pledges and a commitment to work to mobilize and facilitate $10 billion in private investment from an initial set of private financial institutions coordinated by Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), including Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Macquarie, MUFG and Standard Chartered. The partnership will also leverage the expertise, resources and operations of multilateral development banks.

A successful partnership is expected to advance the peak date of the Indonesian power sector by about seven years and lead to a cumulative reduction of more than 300 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions through 2030 and a reduction well over 2 gigatonnes to 2060 compared to Indonesia’s current trajectory.

Over the next six months, the parties will work together to develop a concrete plan of investments, financing and technical assistance to support these ambitious goals.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Indonesia is committed to using its energy transition to achieve a green economy and foster sustainable development. We are grateful for the cooperation and support of our international partners to achieve its full implementation which will accelerate this transition. This partnership will generate valuable lessons for the global community and can be replicated in other countries to help achieve our shared climate goals through concrete collaborative actions.

US President Biden underscored the importance of this partnership, saying that Indonesia has shown tremendous leadership and ambition throughout the development of this partnership. The resulting new and accelerated targets show how countries can dramatically reduce emissions and increase renewable energy while advancing their commitment to create good jobs and protect livelihoods and communities.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said, “Japan welcomes the launch of the Partnership, which supports Indonesia’s commitment to the 1.5 degree goal. Japan will continue to co-lead the partnership with the United States, in coordination with other partner nations, and will accelerate Indonesia’s realistic but ambitious transition from coal to renewable alternatives with increased private sector engagement.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said, “Developing clean energy is central to addressing climate change and transitioning to a more secure, sustainable and strong global economy. Through this new partnership, Canada will help Indonesia meet its climate and emery goals, increase renewable energy production, invest in communities and workers, and reduce emissions while improving energy security.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The Just Energy Transition Partnership for Indonesia will chart a roadmap towards a greener, cleaner future in the country and a future full of opportunities. for the people of Indonesia. They will be the ones to reap the rewards of transforming their economy, with Indonesia becoming a renewable energy hub.

France is proud to be part of this ambitious partnership to support Indonesia’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies. This partnership will support Indonesia’s development and create many economic opportunities in a fair way that leaves no one behind, said Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “At the G7 summit in Elmau, the G7 and international partners took forward partnerships for a just energy transition. Our progress with Indonesia is a strong signal that accelerating climate action goes hand in hand with just transition and economic prosperity. This JETP is a flagship project for multilateral cooperation, energy transition and sustainable investment.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Italy is proud to be part of the Partnership for a Just Energy Transition, an ambitious platform that will provide substantial financial resources and technical assistance to propel Indonesia’s energy transition from from fossil fuels to renewable energies.

Norway is delighted to be able to contribute to this partnership and to support Indonesia’s efforts to accelerate the energy transition. We believe this can mobilize much-needed private capital to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and effectively contribute to large-scale emission reductions to limit the climate crisis, said Jonas Gahr Stre, Prime Minister of Norway.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I am proud to launch a new partnership for a just energy transition with the Indonesian government. This will unlock billions in private finance for new green infrastructure.

