G20 Summit: PM Modi and Xi Jinping exchange greetings for the first time since the Ladakh crisis





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged greetings at the G20 dinner in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. It is the first time the two leaders have exchanged greetings since tension erupted on the Ladakh border in 2020. It was expected that the two leaders could meet at the SCO summit which will is held from September 15 to 16, 2022 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, but this did not happen. occur. The border crisis began in April 2020 after the Chinese PLA advanced into areas claimed by India. The two countries held several rounds of talks to reach the status quo ante at several sticking points. India has made it clear many times that its relations with China are not normal and can only be normal if there is peace and tranquility in the border areas. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently said that unless there is peace and tranquility in the border areas, unless agreements are honored and no unilateral attempt is made to change the status quo, India’s relations with China cannot be normal and are not normal. In August this year, Jaishankar said that India and China are going through a very difficult phase right now, mainly because Beijing violated the border pacts signed in the 1990s. “We have agreements with China that go back to the 1990s, which prohibit bringing massive troops into the border area. They (China) ignored that. You know what happened in the Galwan Valley,” EAM said at a community event in Sao Paulo. , Brazil. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi met with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders’ summit in Bali. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Ministers Modi and Biden reviewed the continued deepening of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, including cooperation in forward-looking sectors. future such as critical and emerging technologies, edge computing, artificial intelligence, etc. The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as Quad, I2U2, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/story/g20-summit-pm-modi-xi-jinping-exchange-greetings-for-the-first-time-since-ladakh-crisis-352983-2022-11-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos