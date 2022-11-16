Breaking Bread in Bali – Behind the Scenes of the Historic Meeting Between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping Annenberg Media





Yesterday, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi (She) Jinping finally reopened talks after three months without speaking. But what exactly did they discuss? The two superpowers have found common ground on a host of global issues. Jeremy Kole has the story. At the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, world leaders came together to tackle global issues such as climate change, inflation, rising food prices and war on Russia. The G20 serves as an intergovernmental forum for 19 countries and the European Union, representing nearly the world’s population, 85% of global economic output and 75% of global trade. Notably, the lines of communication are open again between the United States and China after President Joe Biden met with President Xi (see) Jinping for the first time since Biden took office in 2021. The two leaders met face to face to resolve various ongoing issues. . Communication between the world’s two superpowers hit a historic low in August after Nancy Pelosis’ unwanted visit to Taiwan prompted China to cancel dialogue with the United States in many areas. The historic meeting lasted nearly three hours, and Biden feels confident about the future. Joe Biden: It was clear. He has been clear and I have been clear that we will uphold American interests and values, promote universal human rights, uphold the international order, and work closely with our allies and partners. President Xi was candid, telling Biden that China has no intention of challenging the United States and that the world is big enough for the two countries to coexist and prosper. China does not want to interfere in US internal affairs or change the international order. However, the one-China policy recognizing that Taiwan is still part of China is a permanent point of contention. Biden has made it clear that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, but Cold War fears have been allayed. Joe Biden: I absolutely believe there is no need for a new Cold War. I have met Xi Jinping several times, and we have been frank and clear with each other at all levels. And I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan. On the Russian-Ukrainian war, President Xi said China is very concerned about Ukraine and has always stood on the side of peace. Interestingly, only the reading of the White House meeting said that both presidents oppose the use or threat of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In the end, Biden and Xi mostly agreed to maintain strategic communications. The two leaders will empower senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on macroeconomic policies, trade, debt relief, health security and global food security. Still, the United States and China will continue to shape the future of hegemony and economic power, but Biden doesn’t care. Joe Biden: We were going to compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict. I seek to manage this competition responsibly. After months of tension and uncertainty, the United States and China are back on track.

