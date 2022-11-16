Politics
White House releases updated state fact sheets highlighting impact of President Bidens’ bipartisan infrastructure law a year after its implementation
Since signing the bipartisan infrastructure law a year ago, the Biden-Harris administration has taken the lead in making major progress. Today, the White House released updated state and territory fact sheets that highlight the law’s national impact, the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly of a century. In addition to the funding announced to date, the fact sheets include key project highlights.
State/Territory Fact Sheets:
Alabama
Alaska
American Samoa
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
CC
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Northern Mariana Islands
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Porto Rico
Rhode Island
Caroline from the south
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Tribal Fact Sheet
US Virgin Islands
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
###
|
Sources
2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/11/15/white-house-releases-updated-state-fact-sheets-highlighting-the-impact-of-president-bidens-bipartisan-infrastructure-law-one-year-into-implementation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
