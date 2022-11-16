Recovering from years of chaos, are Britain and America finally finding common ground?

Over the past 50 years, British and American politics have often seemed to echo across the Atlantic.

In the 1980s, it was Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. Maggie and Ronnie, as they were called, clearly agreed on the big things in politics. Soviet communism, in their view, posed an existential threat to world peace. Reagan and Thatcher then proposed an economic vision very different from the consensus of the previous decades. In the 1990s, it was Bill Clinton and the New Democrats who profoundly influenced Tony Blair and New Labour. The word “new” in both cases meant “everything you didn’t like about us in the past, wasn’t anymore”. Mr. Clinton and Mr. Blair moved their parties to the center, as Mr. Clinton once told me, “because that’s where the votes are.”

This brings us to Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, whose revolutionary style shook up transatlantic politics. And style is the key word. Neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. Johnson had an ideology, just a series of self-serving but successful slogans. Maga Make America Great Again looked good on a hat, but it doesn’t exist as a cohesive political agenda. Get Brexit Done, Global Britain and Leveling Up were equally empty but catchy words from Mr Johnson.

In the fall of 2022, the two men must reflect on their own failures to return.

Mr Johnson has failed spectacularly. Last month he returned to London after a three-month vacation to various assholes around the world, only to be rejected by his own MPs. Threats and bullying from Mr Trump within his own Republican Party meant his front-runner candidates were also rejected by enough voters to ensure Joe Biden could claim a surprise midterm election victory.

Ronald Reagan and his pet dog Lucky, with Margaret Thatcher in the White House Rose Garden in 1985. AP Photo

Bill Clinton and Tony Blair with their wives in London in the 1990s. Getty Images

This week, Trump-the-Grump may even now announce he will run for president again, but his reputation as a vote-winner, like that of Mr Johnson, has been permanently damaged. The lessons of 2022 on both sides of the Atlantic therefore mark a remarkable new turning point in transatlantic politics.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Johnson are now known around the world for having a tenuous relationship with facts and truth. Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who accept the plain truth that Mr. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, have thrived. Pro-Trump deniers have taken a serious hit. Meanwhile, the post-Johnson British government of Rishi Sunak is engaged in an exercise in economic damage limitation and stability after the traumas of the Johnson years. Competence rather than showmanship will be the theme of Conservative party politics until the 2024 general election.

But another theme revealed by American voters could also prove significant. Polling companies have made some seriously flawed predictions, in part because young voters, at least according to some strategists, are ignoring phone calls from pollsters with numbers they don’t recognize. Since younger voters tended to vote Democratic, their responses may not have factored into the pollsters’ predictions.

And yet, as Democrats and Labor reflect on how the political winds have turned in their favor, they must also confront their own difficult realities. What are Democrats doing about Mr. Biden? And what is Labor doing about Brexit?

US President Joe Biden holds a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali on Monday. AFP

Mr Biden has been, as former US President George W Bush once said, awkwardly, about himself “badly underestimated”. The midterm successes mean Mr Biden could be encouraged to run again in 2024 despite the fact that at the end of his second term he would be 86. As successor, Vice President Kamala Harris is not seen as a vote winner. Mr DeSantis’ triumph suggests he could be tough to beat in 2024 as an anti-Trump Republican from a hugely important state with many electoral college votes.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party, by far ahead in the opinion polls, tried to avoid talking about Brexit. Party leader Keir Starmer is more competent than charismatic, but he too should not be “underestimated”. He has neutralized (at least for now) the far left of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who remains an MP but is denied membership of the Labor Party. But Mr. Starmer’s key problem may turn out to be even more fundamental. Brexit remains both damaging and divisive. Polls suggest the Scottish National Party could win around 50 seats, making it very difficult for Labor in government to deal with Brexit failures and demands for Scottish independence.

The eclipse of Mr Johnson and the potential eclipse of Mr Trump therefore do not guarantee their opponents in the Labor and Democratic parties an easy ride to election victories in 2024.

But the events of 2022 could prove in some ways even more significant. If the shocks of 2022 mean Republicans in the Americas and Conservatives in Britain have come to recognize that their supposedly charismatic but rule-breaking former leaders, Mr. Trump and Mr. Johnson, have fundamentally damaged public life both on both ethically and politically, perhaps the complex politics of the English-speaking world could recover.

We need not only skill, but also basic decency and truth.

