Matt Hancock reveals he told Boris Johnson not to run for PM again and claims Liz Truss’ career is ‘over’ | Ents & Arts News

Matt Hancock has revealed he advised Boris Johnson not to run for Prime Minister again after Liz Truss resigned and claimed his political career “is over”.

On Tuesday night’s episode of I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!the former health secretary was asked about Ms Truss’s premiership and the race to replace her.

It edged Ofcom confirming on Wednesday that it had received 1,968 complaints about the show between Tuesday November 8 – when it was confirmed by presenters Ant and Dec that Mr. Hancock would enter the jungle – and on Monday, November 14.

The majority of complainants, around 1,100, objected to the MP’s presence on the show, the broadcasting watchdog said – but other viewers raised concerns about how the politician was being treated by his fellow candidates.

In Tuesday’s episode, Mr Hancock was quizzed by fellow campmate Sue Cleaver ‘wanting to go wrong’ for Ms Truss during her brief stint as Prime Minister.

He replied: “In a way they were unlucky, in that interest rates globally all rose just when they were also…bringing a financial statement where you say, ‘We’re going to do all these expensive things and we’re not going to say how we’re going to pay for them’.”

Cleaver, 59, then asked, “Where does that leave her now?” The 44-year-old replied: “Her political career is over. No ambiguity at all. Totally over.”

But further emphasizing why she was chosen in the first place over Rishi Sunak, the former minister said: “I think it was all about the way Boris was kicked out… people see Rishi like brandishing the knife against Boris.”

Probed again, another fellow camper asked him if he was a “hardcore Boris”.

Hancock said he was “very supportive of him, but when it was time to go, it was time to go”.

He revealed that after he appeared Mr Johnson was returning from a holiday abroad, apparently to prepare for a leadership campaign, he advised him not to.

“I texted him and said ‘you know I think you’re wonderful, but now’s not your time, you should do what’s best for the country and support Rishi’ .

“‘And we should put him in place as soon as possible’.”

Ofcom to assess complaints

Meanwhile, the broadcast watchdog is reviewing the complaints it has received so far, just over a week into the series.

A spokesman said complaints would be assessed against Ofcom’s broadcasting rules before a decision was made on whether to investigate.

The 1,968 complaints were made between 8 and 14 – Ofcom’s last reporting window.

The regulator said in a statement: “It should be understood that under our rules, in principle – and taking into account freedom of expression – there is no prohibition for any particular person to participate in programs.

“However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause an offence, we expect broadcasters to take action to mitigate or justify that offence. How they do so editorially is up to them. .”

“Waiting for a buffet of animal genitalia – what happened to the dignity of public office?”

Ofcom is not the only body to have received complaints about Mr Hancock’s appearance on reality TV.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone told MPs on Tuesday that her office had received “dozens of complaints” about the former health secretary’s decision to appear on the show.

“It raises really important questions about the proper activities of MPs as they are expected to carry out their parliamentary duties and represent their constituents,” she said.

“A member of the public pitted the dignity of veterans on Remembrance Sunday against a former secretary of state and they said this individual was expecting a buffet of animal genitalia and they wondered what happened to the dignity of public office.”

Protest by COVID mourners against the jungle

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode airing, activists flew a banner on the Aussie campsite that read, “COVID mourners say get out of here!”

The organization for relatives of those who died of the coronavirus was supported by the 38 Degrees group by flying the banner.

Both claim he was seen by those in the jungle.

The Prime Minister is among those criticizing Hancock for appearing on the show.

Speaking to reporters traveling with him to the G20 summit in Bali, Mr Sunak said: “I think politics at its best can and should actually be quite noble.

“You have to earn people’s respect, it’s true. It’s not just because you’re a politician…

“It’s incumbent on all MPs to do the things that earn people’s respect and really serve your constituents well, making a difference for them in surgeries.”

Earlier in Tuesday’s episode, a contestant commented that it was weird not having access to news.

Presenter Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi is still in power.” Hancock immediately replied, “Yeah, he will.”

The ex-minister, who had his whip removed and says he will not return to government after appearing on the show, was not selected to stand trial as a bushtucker for the first time on Tuesday.

After six consecutive challenges, former Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter Chris Moyles was chosen instead.