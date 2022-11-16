Last War in Ukraine: Kyiv Contradicts NATO Explanation, Demands Immediate Access to Polish Blast Site | world news





Is the missile strike in Poland grounds for a NATO Article 5 response? Expert says: maybe

There have been conflicting claims about a missile that hit a village in Poland on Tuesday night, with Ukraine alleging in the past hour that it was not caused by a Ukrainian weapon. This directly contradicts Polish and NATO suggestions that the damage was ‘probably’ caused by a rogue Ukrainian air defense rocket – but both said there was ‘no indication’ that this was deliberate. Here, Dr Ben Nutt, an expert in politics and international relations at the University of Hertfordshire, told Sky News what could happen next… After yesterday’s missile strikes on the Polish village of Przewodow, the possibility that Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, NATO’s self-defense clause, could be triggered has become a popular topic of discussion. But, do these missile strikes justify a NATO Article 5 response? The answer here is: maybe. Article 5 states that: “an armed attack against one is considered an attack against all”. However, it is not automatically triggered, but depends on two factors: does Poland want to invoke Article 5, and do NATO members want to respond? First, as a member of NATO, Poland has the right to collective defense in the event of an armed attack. So as a first step, Poland has to decide whether it wishes to invoke this right, which was only ever done once by the United States on September 12, 2001. Given the geographical proximity of Poland with Ukraine, however, they may be reluctant to escalate the conflict further. Second, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political body, must meet to discuss their collective response. The North Atlantic Council would consider the nature and severity of the attack, whether a response was desired and who would carry it out. Here, the Washington Treaty leaves a void for political interpretation. So where are we? The current policy of NATO and its members is that the missile strike was “accidental” and came from a Ukrainian missile defense system, not Russia. So even if Poland were to decide to invoke Article 5, there is unlikely to be much support for a direct military response from NATO members. In fact, there is precedent for accidental missile strikes not being considered an act of aggression, as evidenced by the accidental bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade by NATO forces in 1999. But this does not mean that NATO and Poland will completely ignore the issue.

