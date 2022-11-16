Politics
Rishi Sunak calls China a systemic challenge, signaling UK’s softer stance | Foreign Police
Rishi Sunak has backed down from officially reclassifying China as a threat, saying he sees the country as a systemic challenge, despite concerted pressure from Tory MPs.
The remarks by the premiers are expected to anger the large group of Chinese skeptics on the Tory benches, including former leader Iain Duncan Smith and others like Alicia Kearns, who chairs the foreign affairs select committee.
Sunaks’ predecessor, Liz Truss, pledged to officially redesignate China in official language and documents as a threat instead of a systemic competitor, as it was ranked under Boris Johnson.
Truss had also criticized Sunak during their leadership race for considering a restart of both the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission and the UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue, a business summit that does not hasn’t happened since 2019.
Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Sunak defended his approach and said it was in line with most UK allies as he was reluctant to label China a threat, changing his description in challenge while answering questions from journalists.
My vision of China is simple. I think China unequivocally poses a systemic threat, a systemic challenge to our values and interests, and is arguably the greatest state threat to our economic security, let me put it this way. That’s how I think of China, he says.
That’s what I said over the summer. This is why it is important that we take the powers we need to defend ourselves against this.
Sunak said the National Security and Investment Act was key to ensuring the UK had the powers to take action against China as a security risk.
However, he said world leaders cannot ignore China as a key player. I also think that China is an indisputable fact of the world economy and was not going to be able to solve common global challenges like climate change or public health, or even deal with Russia and Russia. Ukraine, without talking to them.
In his comments, Sunak twice declined to say whether he intended to reclassify China as a threat. By the way, I think this point of view fits perfectly with our allies.
So if you look at the national security strategy of the United States that was released just a few weeks ago, and if you look at how they outline their view of China and how to deal with it, I think you’ll find that it’s very similar to how I just described it to you.
Canadians, Australians, their versions of this strategy are all saying similar things. So what I’m telling you, I think, is the view shared by our closest allies.
In Taiwan, Sunak was cautious about the same commitment as Truss, although he did not explicitly rule out increased British support. We are reviewing all of these policies as part of our integrated review refresh, he said.
Our policy towards Taiwan is obviously that there should be no unilateral change in status and that there should be a peaceful resolution to this situation. We stand ready to support Taiwan as we do to resist Chinese aggression.
During his initial unsuccessful campaign to become party leader, Sunak vowed to close the 30 Chinese-funded Confucius Institutes in the UK, amid fears they have sometimes been used as a front for the ruling Communist Party. from the country.
At that time, Sunak told the Daily Telegraph that China and the Chinese Communist Party were the biggest long-term threat to the UK. For too long politicians in Britain and the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activities and ambitions, he said.
