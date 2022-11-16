The UK’s Online Safety Bill: where does it stand now?

Tim Bernard recently completed an MBA at Cornell Tech, focusing on technology policy and trust and security issues. He previously led the content moderation team at Seeking Alpha and held various roles in the education industry..

The UK’s Online Safety Bill to tackle digital harm covers many issues (real or perceived) of the contemporary internet ecosystem, such as how to regulate consensual and non-consensual pornography, content moderation and calls, transparency and freight traffic. and humans. The bill emphasizes protecting children, preventing the spread of terrorist propaganda, and reducing the prevalence of illegal and legal but harmful content. The bill would appoint communications regulator Ofcom as the enforcement agency for a new duty of care that would be imposed on internet services under the legislation, i.e. the responsibility to avoid harm to their users through their products.

Earlier this year, the bill was introduced and looked likely to pass with all-party support after going through standard parliamentary processes. But with the recent turmoil in Westminster, now is a good time to ask where it stands, as well as review some key criticism.

Chronology

This legislative process is still far from complete, and the bill continues to inspire both passionate advocacy and intense criticism. Therefore, the future of the bill is far from certain.

Reviews

Despite widespread public support and opposition likely rooted in child motivation and conventional wisdom that social media does a lot of harm and needs to be regulated (and/or punished), the online safety bill was criticized by many different quarters. Among the most relevant:

Perhaps the most often criticized aspect of the bill in its published versions is its attempt to restrict content that is generally recognized as harmful, even if it is not against the law. The UK has laws prohibiting hate speech and threats, but other examples of legal but harmful content may include information about self-harm, graphic images or misinformation. The bill leaves it up to Ofcom to clarify whether big tech platforms are adequately performing their due diligence by carrying out risk assessments and explaining how they are mitigating risks.

Despite governments’ insistence that platforms will not be required to remove specific content unless it is illegal, but rather be required to institute compliant systems and processes, critics of civil liberties organisations, legal experts, as well as free speech conservatives (most including the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade, Kemi Badenoch) have balked at the idea of ​​the government, even indirectly, establishing standards for acceptable legal discourse. Ultimately, the bill allows the Secretary of State to direct Ofcom, which is an independent agency, to adjust its standards to follow the government’s policy agenda.

The report of the House of Lords, Free for all? Freedom of expression in the digital ageadvised, Among othersthat this category be removed from the law and that the most serious harmful offenses be instead criminalized in separate legislation, so that there is no distinction between what is illegal in real life and what is prohibited in line.

In an attempt to protect democratic speech, the bill again requires platforms, just the largest ones, to protect journalistic content and content of democratic significance. The definitions of these categories, whether by law, Ofcom guidelines or platform rules, are bound to give rise to conflict in the event of disagreement over the inclusion or exclusion of an individual. , organization or particular content.

The platforms’ responsibilities to children are significantly more extensive, and to comply with this, a provider must use some sort of age verification procedure. This has potential negative privacy implications for all users, as critics of the California Age Appropriate Design Code have pointed out in the context of this law. It has also been suggested that this requirement (and other possible ones too) is a calculated boon for UK-based age verification service providers.

An implicit general supervisory responsibility, with no exemption for private communications (including end-to-end encryption), poses serious privacy concerns. This aspect of the bill has caused a lot of concern from digital rights groups around the world.

The bill requires the prompt removal of illegal content from services. This places a heavy burden on online services to determine legality, which sometimes involves factors such as intent, and is therefore very difficult to verify. Also, illegality is not consistently defined in the UK, as the constituent nations differ on some important laws. Recent amendments specify that providers must remove material when they have reasonable grounds to infer that it is illegal. More worryingly, this standard risks leading to overcensorship of platforms, in many cases requiring the use of automated processes, and thus hampering the expression of what is, in effect, legal speech.

Although only the largest platforms are required to address the most esoteric categories such as legal but harmful content, promoting democratic discourse and transparency reporting, all services that host user-generated content (including potentially including Mastodon instances) will be subject to some potentially very heavy due diligence. These can overwhelm small businesses, while further entrenching deep-pocketed incumbents.

Another piece of legislation worth mentioning is the focus on safety by design. This approach also defended by the Australian Electronic Security Commissioner, calls for products and product features to be designed with user safety in mind so that harmful content is less likely to be posted or viewed, rather than relying on post-release moderation. As laudable as this approach is, it is unclear to what extent adherence to a design principles policy can be enforced within a regulatory framework, although the general idea has also been implemented in the UK Age Appropriate Design Code, which inspired the similar law which has just been adopted. in California which was referenced above.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Although the political process began before his tenure, the Online Safety Bill was introduced in Parliament and led by former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries. The bill was withdrawn from the business of parliament as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government imploded over the summer, and when Johnson was replaced as prime minister, Dorries resigned.

During the Conservatives’ first leadership race (which also featured vocal opponent of the bill, Kemi Badenoch), frontrunners MPs Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, Express general support for the bill, but also serious reservations about the legal but harmful provisions. Truss appointed Michelle Donelan to head the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport during his brief tenure as prime minister, and Rishi Sunak kept Donelan on when he replaced Truss as prime minister.

Also of note, a coroner’s report into the 2017 death of Molly Russel, a 14-year-old girl from London, was released in late September. The coroner directly accused Instagram and Pinterest of serving him self-harm material and cited this among the causes of his death. This rekindled enthusiasm for the bill. On October 20, Donelan called her his top priority and said she would return to the House shortly. However, the third reading scheduled for November 1 was removed from the business of the House of Commons.

Anonymous source reports in recent weeks claimed that Donelan would indeed bring back the bill within weeks amended to remove responsibilities for content that is legal but harmful to adults, while retaining responsibilities for content that is harmful to children (regardless of the meaning of this distinction in practice). However, Sunak refused to commit to a timeline for making the bill public and sources within the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have warned that further delays to the bill could jeopardize its passage. In light of the difficult political and economic climate in the UK and stiff opposition within Conservative parliamentary ranks, it is unclear when the Online Safety Bill will return and in what form.

– – –

The outcome of the UK Online Safety Bill is important both within and outside its borders. This legislation can be seen as part of a separate third approach to the new comprehensive EU and US DSA regime. laissez-faire status quoin of other non-authoritarian, predominantly English-speaking countries that adopt similar regulations. Ofcom has just joined with regulators from Australia, Fiji and the Republic of Ireland to form the Global Network of Online Safety Regulators, which seeks to pave the way for a consistent international approach to online security regulation. Other countries are currently in the process of adopting online safety legislation, including Canada, New Zealand and Singapore.

To follow a more in-depth discussion of the problems with the online safety bill, I recommend the writings of two commentators, both fierce critics of the bill, but with different emphases:

Heather Burns, Technology Policy and Regulatory Specialist: Twitter | Blog

Graham Smith, Technology and Internet Lawyer: Twitter | Blog

And two supporters of the Bill to follow:

