Politics
APEC summit will bring together Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other leaders
A motorcyclist seen riding past the APEC 2022 sign in Bangkok. The 2022 Apec Summit will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok from November 18 to 19, 2022.
Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok to kick off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting on Thursday.
Participants in the group’s first in-person summit in four years include Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Many leaders also attended the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia earlier this week, where topics discussed included Russia’s war on Ukraine, energy and food security issues as well as chain disruptions. supply.
Thursday’s meeting is part of a week of events, during which officials are expected to discuss trade, supply chain of essential goods and vaccinesthe resumption of travel, economic structural reform and the promotion of the indigenous economy.
There is also a CEO Summit, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, as well as an Economic Leaders Meeting on Friday and Saturday.
