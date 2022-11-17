Sunak’s talks with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit are FOCUSED on the last moment

Rishi Sunak’s key meeting with the Chinese Premier was canceled at the last moment today.

The Prime Minister was due to meet with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. It would be the first face-to-face talks since 2018.

However, the meeting – where Mr Sunak was due to push for a “frank and constructive” relationship with the Asian superpower – was abruptly called off.

Downing Street has accused the times of changing due to the missile strike on Poland and an emergency meeting of G7 and NATO leaders.

But Mr Sunak’s other bilaterals continued and British officials suggested he had wanted the talks to take place.

The Tories had mounted a furious reaction to signs that the PM wanted to take a softer approach to Beijing, despite condemnation of his human rights record and influence, and his failure to oppose the war in Ukraine.

Dozens of MPs have been banned from traveling to China because of their critical stance, while Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle restricted access to parliament for the ambassador to London.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Sunak softened his tone by calling the country a “challenge” rather than a “threat” to British values.

It was a stark contrast to the Conservative leadership race, when he said that “for too long” Western leaders had “rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activities and ambitions. “.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she had no information to offer on the cancellation of the meeting between Xi and Sunak.

House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns said it was “a pity” the talks did not take place.

“Dialogue is essential to avoid miscalculations and is not a sign of weakness,” she said.

Downing Street hopes to emulate the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Mr Xi on Monday, where there was a thaw in relations

“The trust deficit is palpable at the moment, and the meeting was important to define our positions and lay the groundwork to avoid miscalculations.”

There have been serious differences between the UK and China over the UK government’s banning of tech firm Huawei from 5G mobile networks due to security threats, a crackdown in Hong Kong which led to refugees fleeing here and human rights abuses against China’s ethnic Uyghur.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said last night: ‘I fear that the current Prime Minister, when he meets Xi Jinping, will be seen as weak because he looks like now we are drifting towards appeasement with China.

“If we don’t see them as a strategic threat, nothing is done about the ever-increasing threat they pose…in what world are they not a threat to us?”

“They are a threat to our values, they are a threat to economic stability, they are a threat to us because of their failure to cooperate with the World Health Organization at the start and that led to the spread of Covid around the world.’