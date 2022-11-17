Narendra Modi – RBI consulted on demonetization, Center says

Decision closely watched to root out threat of black money, money laundering, tax evasion and other illegal activities: Modi government

The decision was closely watched to root out the threat of black money, money laundering, tax evasion and other illegal activities, Gov’t Narendra Modi said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday evening. .

The Center on Wednesday defended the 2016 demonetization policy, saying the removal of legal tenderness from a significant portion of the currency’s total value was a well-considered decision taken after extensive consultations with the RBI.

The Union Finance Ministry argued that a five-judge Constitutional Bench should refrain from examining purely economic policy and cited previous Supreme Court rulings that courts should not interfere with policy. government budgets.

The affidavit was filed in response to the bench’s recent direction to file one justifying the demonetization.

A lot of PIL had assailed the demonetization decision. In the affidavit, the government said the decision was made after extensive consultations with the RBI and prior preparations.

The then Minister of Finance had stated in Parliament, in response to the debate on the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, 2017 that Government consultations with the RBI commenced in February 2016; however, the consultation process and decision-making remained confidential, he added.

In addition, in this case, changes were made to the design and specifications of the new banknotes introduced for the supply of currency to the economy.

Preparations therefore included finalizing new designs, developing security inks and printing plates for the new designs, changing specifications for printing machines and supplying stock with RBI, the affidavit said. , filed through Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. .

The Center cited the following perceptible benefits of demonetization:

The number of counterfeit notes and their value have decreased significantly, both in terms of detection in banks and seizures by security agencies.

The volume of digital payment transactions has increased several times from 1.09 lakh transactions (valued at Rs 6,952 crore) in the whole of 2016 to over 730 crore transactions (valued at over Rs 12 lakh crore) in a single month of October 2022.

Information about deposits made to bank accounts from November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 allowed tax authorities to detect a significant amount of unrecognized income and prompted the public to comply. As a result, the number of declarations of permanent account numbers (PAN) and people paying income tax has increased significantly.

Enrollment in the Employees Provident Fund and the Employees State Insurance Corporation has seen a much greater increase than in the past.

The affidavit added: It is respectfully submitted that…this Honorable Court cannot be persuaded to engage further on the question of legality of notification…

This honorable Court has generally refrained from judicial review of decisions in the field of economic policies.

This notification was not a stand-alone or isolated economic policy measure. As such, the removal of legal tenderness should not be considered or considered in isolation from the rest of all related economic policy measures, the government argued.